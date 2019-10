Police Arrest Woman On Suspicion Of Terrorism

A woman has been arrested in north-west London on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The Met's Counter Terrorism Command have detained the woman, aged 36, after attending an address in north-west London.

The police believe the suspicion of terrorism to be Islamist-related.

As part of the investigation, officers are searching two residential address in north-west London.

