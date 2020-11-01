Police assaulted as '700-strong' Bristol illegal rave continues

1 November 2020, 16:13 | Updated: 1 November 2020, 16:48

By Joe Cook

Police are continuing to deal with an illegal rave attend by ‘500-700 people’ in Yate, near Bristol, more than 17 hours after being called to the party.

The warehouse party in Bristol was one of dozens of illegal gatherings police attended across the UK on Saturday night, following the announcement of a national lockdown by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Police at the party in Yate were assaulted, with bottles thrown at them, while in Wigan seven police vehicles had their tyres slashed.

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called about the rave in Yate at around 10.30pm on Saturday, with officers arriving 12 minutes after the call to find several hundred people and a number of vehicles.

A dispersal notice was issued requiring people to leave and police worked with Western Power to cut the electricity to the building.

However, the rave organisers found another electricity source and police were still at the scene at 15.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police remain at the warehouse party in Yate, near Bristol.
Police remain at the warehouse party in Yate, near Bristol.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "A number of the people being prevented from entering the premises became hostile towards the police.

"Items, including lit spray cans and bottles, were thrown at police, some of whom were injured but remained on duty.

"A secure cordon was put in place by 4am, but it is estimated that approximately 500-700 people were on site. While a number of people have left, it is believed a significant number remain within the premises."

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres described those attending the event as “selfish” and “wholly irresponsible”.

"Our investigations team will be involved in reviewing officers' body-worn footage and other inquiries as we seek to take appropriate action against those responsible,” he added.

Two arrests have been made so far in Yate.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police were called to an illegal event near Wigan, with around 300 attending and dozens more turned away.

Seven police vehicles had their tyres slashed and officers searching the site found a machete in an area of bushes, the force said.

In London the Metropolitan Police broke up 11 illegal gatherings on Saturday evening, including a 1,000 unlicensed music event in Poplar.

Seven people were arrested at the event and all remain in police custody.

Met Police Commander Ade Adelekan said: “If you think the next few days are an excuse to break the rules, think again. You will get caught, we will take action and impose the maximum sanctions.”

