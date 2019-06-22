Police Called To Boris Johnson's Home After Reports Of Altercation

Conservative leadership hopeful Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

Police have confirmed they were called to the home of Boris Johnson and his partner after a neighbour raised "concerns for the welfare" of a woman.

Scotland Yard said officers attended the south London address but there was no cause for action, adding everyone was "safe and well".

The Guardian reported officers were called shortly after midnight on Friday morning after neighbours said there had been a loud altercation involving 'screaming, shouting and banging'.

The neighbour said they recorded the altercation from inside their flat out of concern for Mr Johnson's partner, in which the newspaper reports Mr Johnson can be heard refusing to leave the flat and telling his partner to "get off my f****** laptop" before there is a loud crashing noise.

The Metropolitan Police said the caller was "concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour".

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson has given no comment to the incident.

Security Minister Ben Wallace said in a tweet, which has since been deleted, in support of Mr Johnson, saying: "What a non story 'couple have row'. Left neighbours give recording to Guardian. Newspaper reaches new low is a better news story."

The former Foreign Secretary had just been voted into the final two candidates in the Conservative leadership contest, going up against the current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Hunt hit out at Mr Johnson for avoiding live TV debates, challenging the contest frontrunner to join him "anytime anywhere", and said: "If we can't handle [scrutiny] with friends, we won't deserve to lead against our opponents".