Police bosses to stay on 'high alert' warns Starmer as third emergency Cobra meeting held since violence started

Sir Keir Starmer's been holding a third emergency Cobra meeting - as more people are jailed for rioting. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister has told his third emergency Cobra meeting since violence broke out last week that police need to remain on "high alert", the PA news agency understands.

Sir Keir Starmer is understood to have said there is no doubt that levels of policing in the right places and swift justice over the past week, including sentencing, have acted as a deterrent to disorder.

He also thanked the police and wider criminal justice system at the meeting.

The Prime Minister had earlier insisted it was "important that we don't let up".

Far-right events last night didn't materialise. Instead, streets were full of crowds of thousands of counter-demonstrators.

Starmer also thanked the police and wider criminal justice system, adding he thinks the quick sentencing of offenders has acted as a "deterrent".

More than 480 people have now been arrested after several dawn raids were carried out across the country.

General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London. Picture: Alamy

In many towns and cities shops were boarded up and staff were sent home early over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport last week but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to start.

The police were braced for over 100 far-right rallies with 6,000 officers have been deployed across 41 forces.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand - they said - against racism and violence.

Thousands of anti fascist supporters and anti racists protest against the far-right in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

A counter protestors holds a placard in front of boarded up windows in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

However, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) has warned that 20 potential gatherings and three counter-protests were believed to have been planned for Thursday evening.

NPCC chairman Gavin Stephens told reporters earlier that those "intent on violence and destruction have not gone away" as he said police were "very focused on the weekend".

He suggested police patrols could be stepped up at lower league matches at the start of the football season amid concerns there could be flare-ups at forthcoming fixtures.

While perpetrators had been "deterred" and "received a message from communities", there are "many potential events still being advertised and circulated online", he said, adding: "There's no complacency at all in our mind that we need to be prepared for the days and particularly the weekend ahead. So the policing posture remains the same."

Some rioters have already been jailed for up to three years, as other suspects continue to face court over disorder across the country.

A woman has been arrested in relation to a social media post which contained inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders.

Cheshire Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman from near Chester on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

She is currently in custody, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: "We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online.

"It's a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy.

"It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person."

'Events passed without major incident'

Yesterday, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London ready to respond to events planned across the city.

"They were ready to protect our communities from hateful, divisive and violent behaviour.

"Two large anti-racism protests took place in Waltham Forest and Finchley. The majority of people engaged with officers and complied with conditions. These events passed without major incident or disruption.

"However, officers did face antisocial behaviour from a small group in Croydon who were not related to any protest, but were intent on causing trouble."

He continued: "Our top priority has been to keep our communities safe, prevent significant disorder and swiftly deal with any offenders. A number of arrests were made across the city this evening.

"I want to thank our communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening.

"I would also like to thank the committed officers who have been working hard to police London today, serving their communities and keeping people safe."