Police bosses to stay on 'high alert' warns Starmer as third emergency Cobra meeting held since violence started

8 August 2024, 21:08 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 21:45

Sir Keir Starmer's been holding a third emergency Cobra meeting - as more people are jailed for rioting.
Sir Keir Starmer's been holding a third emergency Cobra meeting - as more people are jailed for rioting. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister has told his third emergency Cobra meeting since violence broke out last week that police need to remain on "high alert", the PA news agency understands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer is understood to have said there is no doubt that levels of policing in the right places and swift justice over the past week, including sentencing, have acted as a deterrent to disorder.

He also thanked the police and wider criminal justice system at the meeting.

The Prime Minister had earlier insisted it was "important that we don't let up".

Far-right events last night didn't materialise. Instead, streets were full of crowds of thousands of counter-demonstrators.

Starmer also thanked the police and wider criminal justice system, adding he thinks the quick sentencing of offenders has acted as a "deterrent".

More than 480 people have now been arrested after several dawn raids were carried out across the country.

General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London
General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London. Picture: Alamy

In many towns and cities shops were boarded up and staff were sent home early over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport last week but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to start.

The police were braced for over 100 far-right rallies with 6,000 officers have been deployed across 41 forces.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand - they said - against racism and violence.

Read more: Organiser of fundraiser for carer whose car was torched during violent rioting 'overwhelmed' as donations hit £50,000

Read more: Former police officer escapes jail despite admitting child sex offences

Thousands of anti fascist supporters and anti racists protest against the far-right in Brighton
Thousands of anti fascist supporters and anti racists protest against the far-right in Brighton. Picture: Alamy
A counter protestors holds a placard in front of boarded up windows in Liverpool
A counter protestors holds a placard in front of boarded up windows in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

However, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) has warned that 20 potential gatherings and three counter-protests were believed to have been planned for Thursday evening.

NPCC chairman Gavin Stephens told reporters earlier that those "intent on violence and destruction have not gone away" as he said police were "very focused on the weekend".

He suggested police patrols could be stepped up at lower league matches at the start of the football season amid concerns there could be flare-ups at forthcoming fixtures.

While perpetrators had been "deterred" and "received a message from communities", there are "many potential events still being advertised and circulated online", he said, adding: "There's no complacency at all in our mind that we need to be prepared for the days and particularly the weekend ahead. So the policing posture remains the same."

Some rioters have already been jailed for up to three years, as other suspects continue to face court over disorder across the country.

Read more: 'I drove from Essex to Middlesbrough’ to attend far-Right riot to 'protect England', caller makes astonishing admission

Read more: Britain's oldest rioter, 69, and man bitten on backside by police dog jailed as crackdown on far-right continues

A woman has been arrested in relation to a social media post which contained inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders.

Cheshire Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman from near Chester on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

She is currently in custody, the force said.

James O'Brien questions the lack of mention of the counter-protests from right-wing media

Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: "We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online.

"It's a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy.

"It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person."

Lewis Goodall on the contributing factors to the riots

'Events passed without major incident'

Yesterday, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London ready to respond to events planned across the city.

"They were ready to protect our communities from hateful, divisive and violent behaviour.

"Two large anti-racism protests took place in Waltham Forest and Finchley. The majority of people engaged with officers and complied with conditions. These events passed without major incident or disruption.

"However, officers did face antisocial behaviour from a small group in Croydon who were not related to any protest, but were intent on causing trouble."

He continued: "Our top priority has been to keep our communities safe, prevent significant disorder and swiftly deal with any offenders. A number of arrests were made across the city this evening.

"I want to thank our communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening.

"I would also like to thank the committed officers who have been working hard to police London today, serving their communities and keeping people safe."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Donald Trump adviser Richard Grenell has said that the rioters are not necessarily far-right

Trump insider says UK rioters 'aren't far right' and claims Starmer is 'cancelling' people for 'having dissenting voices'
Katie Price had a dental procedure when away in Turkey

Katie Price says she'll be arrested when she lands in UK after skipping £760,000 bankruptcy hearing

Donald Trump described Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz as being on the “radical left”

Trump slams Harris and Walz as 'radical left' as he announces his agreed presidential debates

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate

Taylor Swift's upcoming shows at London's Wembley stadium will not be impacted by recent events in Vienna, authorities have stated

Taylor Swift's five Wembley shows in London not impacted by Vienna events, UK authorities say

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied (Slim Abid/AP)

Tunisian president replaces prime minister in latest shake-up ahead of election

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. 28.07.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Race Day. Photo credit should read: XPB/Alamy Live News.

Christian Horner cleared of controlling behaviour and will remain Red Bull team principal after appeal dismissed

A woman has been arrested in relation to a social media post which contained inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders

Woman arrested over inaccurate information about identity of attacker in Southport murders as police issue warning

Tenacious D made a remark about Trump's assassination attempt

'We'll be back': Jack Black says Tenacious D will return despite Trump joke controversy

Deli Meat Recall

Third person dies in listeria outbreak tied to US deli meats

Sarah Ferguson has turned down appearing on this autumn's series of Strictly

Sarah Ferguson rejects Strictly Come Dancing offer with brutal reply

Tom Doherty and his wife Anne

British doctor missing in French mountains sent desperate text to family telling them he'd 'fallen and couldn't move'

A High Court judge who sent a love letter to a junior member of staff has been reprimanded for 'serious misconduct'

High Court judge narrowly avoids sack after sending love letter to 'distressed' junior member of staff

Muhammad Yunus speaks to the media after his arrival (Ahadul Karim Khan/AP)

Interim leader takes helm in Bangladesh in bid to bring peace ahead of elections

Ricky Jones was suspended by Labour on Thursday

Labour councillor arrested for 'encouraging murder' after telling counter-protesters to 'cut fascists' throats'

Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, officials say

Pictured: Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, police confirm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Adam and Ellis Wharton have been jailed for their part in the Liverpool riot

'Stay at home, don't lose your life': Mum of brothers jailed for looting in Liverpool riots apologises for sons
At last year's World Championship, Lin reached the semi-finals and secured a bronze medal but was disqualified by the IBA

Gender row boxer Lin Yu-ting suggests IBA were 'deliberately going after me' with 'false' gender test
Tropical Weather Debby

Tornado death raises Tropical Storm Debby toll to seven as rains keep falling

Karlson was arrested for credit card fraud

Jack Karlson, star of ‘succulent Chinese meal’ meme, dies aged 82

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks in the Knesset

Allies slam Israeli minister’s suggestion that starving Gaza might be justified

A Palestinian walks on a smoke-filled street after an Israeli air strike in Deir al Balah in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military orders another mass evacuation in southern Gaza

A police officer has told a court he only flirted with a burglary victim because she winked at him

Police officer facing misconduct charge tells court he only flirted with burglary victim because she winked at him
People gather outside a building in Miyazaki, western Japan, following the earthquake

Nine injured as powerful earthquake strikes off southern Japan

Banksy's latest artwork in Peckham, southeast London

Fourth Banksy artwork appears in London and is stolen minutes later

New footage from Manchester Airport appears to show moments of violence before a police officer allegedly stamped on a man's head

Second police officer under criminal investigation after man 'kicked in the head' in Manchester airport

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit