Police break up New Year’s rave attended by 200 people in woods

1 January 2023, 12:34 | Updated: 1 January 2023, 12:45

A rave of 200 people was halted (stock images)
A rave of 200 people was halted (stock images). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A New Year rave attended by around 200 people has been broken up by police.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Rowberrow Woods near Winscombe, Somerset, at around 12.25am on New Year's Day.

Officers arrived on the scene at around 1am and found up to 200 people had gathered.

They remained at the site on Sunday morning to clear the area.

Read more: Brits hail ‘beautiful’ tribute to late Queen and support for Ukraine in New Year fireworks

Read more: Russia bombards Kyiv minutes into 2023 as drone scrawled with 'Happy New Year, boom' message hits city

A police spokeswoman said: "One generator was shut down and officers prevented further access to the site.

"The music was turned off by the organisers by 7.30am and officers are directing people to leave the site in accordance with a direction under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act of 1994.

"We continue to ask people to avoid the area as there is congestion on local routes due to an estimated 150 vehicles trying to leave, with several having parked blocking lanes."

