Police and cadaver dogs scour parkland in major probe update after headless torso discovered in nature reserve

The family of Stuart Everett have paid tribute to him. Picture: GMP/Alamy

Police search teams accompanied by cadaver dogs have descended on a Manchester park as the hunt for answers continues following the discovery of body parts in locations across the city.

The headless torso of Stuart Everett, 67, was found in a nature reserve in Salford in April, with various body parts discovered in four separate locations across the Manchester area.

Friday saw police teams return to the area, as the probe into Mr Everett's death continues.

Specialist cadaver dogs were seen in and around Buile Hill Park, in the Salford area of the city, with investigators scouring wooded areas and shrub land in a search for answers.

It comes as his family paid tribute to him, saying he "did not deserve to die the way he did".

Mr Everett is believed to have died at an address in the Winton area the city at the end of March.

Two men, Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, have since been charged with murder.

The family of Stuart Everett have thanked the public for their ‘overwhelming’ messages of support. Picture: GMP

The torso - consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh - had been wrapped in clear plastic and was discovered by a passer-by in Kersal Dale on April 4.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers have meticulously trawled through CCTV footage which has led us to start searching Buile Hill Park in Salford and detectives continue their relentless pursuit of finding answers for Stuart’s family."

Over the space of four weeks, Mr Everett's remains were discovered in Chesterfield Close, Winton; Blackleach Country Park and Old Linnyshaw Colliery Woods in Walkden; and Boggart Hole Clough in Blackley, north Manchester.

Parts of his body have been subsequently found in four different areas of the city, including in an alleyway close to railway lines off Worsley Road.

Following his identification, the family of Mr Everett paid tribute to his "unique and endearing character".

Forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester, where a major investigation has been launched after human remains were found. Picture: Alamy

"We as a family are united in our grief over the devastating news of Stuart's untimely death and the manner in which he died," the family said in a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police.

"He was a unique and endearing character who always put his family and many friends first.

"He loved his food, his garden, his music and a flutter on the horses, we have been overwhelmed with the messages of support and are thankful that so many people thought so much of him.

"He did not deserve to die the way he did and will be eternally missed. RIP."

Police conducted extensive searches at sites across Salford following the initial discovery - including Blackleach Reservoir, Linneyshaw Colliery Wood, Bridgewater Canal, and a house in the Winton area of the city.

Polchowski and Majerkiewicz, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, were remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Crown Court following an initial investigation.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “We are three months into our investigation into the death of Stuart Everett and our thoughts continue to remain with his family, we are keeping them updated in every stage of our investigation.

“So far, we have conducted searches of 16 locations across Salford and Manchester to find more evidence that supports our enquiries in finding out how Stuart came to his death.

A member of the public who found an 'unknown item wrapped in plastic' in April. Picture: Alamy

“We have said since the start that we will be thorough in our approach to searching any locations of significance to the investigation and this will continue," he explained.

“I would like to thank the communities across Greater Manchester, especially members of the public in Salford, who have shown us unwavering support throughout the investigation.

“Our focus will always be on finding out what happened to Stuart and how he met his death. We will continue to work diligently to search for more evidence, investigate any lines of enquiry and support Stuart’s family through this difficult time.”

They will next appear in court on July 18th for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional trial date has been set for March 3.