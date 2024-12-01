Breaking News

Two teenage boys charged after police officers 'doused with chemicals at London railway station'

Surbiton Railway Station, Surbiton, London. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two teenage boys have been charged after police officers were attacked with chemicals at a London railway station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Two boys, aged 16 and 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with possession of a corrosive substance in a public place.

"They are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on 2 December.

"Officers from British Transport Police were at Surbiton railway station at around 4.20pm when they spotted two people acting suspiciously.

"As officers engaged with the people, they were exposed to a substance believed to be alkaline.

"Two officers were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

"Seven other officers, including two officers from the Metropolitan Police were checked at the scene by paramedics.

"The 16-year-old has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection and enquiries are ongoing.

"The station was closed while the London Fire Brigade made the area safe, but has since been reopened."