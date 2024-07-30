Breaking News

Police vans on fire as officers clash with groups of rioters outside mosque in Southport following horrific knife attack

Police officers have suffered minor injuries and a police van has been set on fire after riots developed outside a mosque in Southport. Picture: Social media

By Will Conroy

A police officer has suffered minor injuries and a police van has been set on fire after riots developed outside a mosque in Southport near to the scene of a knife attack that took place on Monday.

Officers were standing guard outside the building near Hart Street when a group of men started launching stones and bottles towards them and attacking the police riot vans.

A police van appeared to be set on fire in Southport with footage on social media showing large flames billowing around the vehicle.

It comes after three girls were stabbed at a Taylor Swift dance club in the seaside town on Monday.

Bebe, 6, Elsie, 7, and Alice, 9, were killed in the attack while eight other children were hurt. Two adults are also in a critical condition.

🚨 NEW: Police vans are now on fire at the far-right rally in Southport tonight



Chants throughout the rally of “Allah Allah, who the f**k is Allah?”pic.twitter.com/Qx9AFdfBsy — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 30, 2024

Police put on helmets and riot gear as sections of the group of youths and men, many of whom were hooded and masked, could be heard chanting "No surrender!" and "English till I die!".

This comes after the deaths of three girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class on Monday that left a further eight children and two adults injured.

These riots follow a vigil in Southport to remember the three girls killed after they were named as Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Aguiar.

It’s kicking off, now police aregetting missiles chucked at them and now are retreating expected riot police to come in #southport



pic.twitter.com/nxJtlrhErc — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) July 30, 2024

Merseyside Police said an officer suffered a suspected broken nose and police vehicles have been damaged and set alight in the disturbances in Southport.

"At around 7.45pm, a large group of people - believed to be supporters of the English Defence League - began to throw items towards a local mosque on St Luke's Road in Southport," the force said.

"Officers who are deployed are currently dealing with criminal behaviour and violence with bottles and wheelie bins being thrown at them."

"Additional patrols are now in attendance, including the Dog Section" the force said.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss, said: "It is sickening to see this happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives.

"In the last 24 hours, we have seen overwhelming support and sympathy from the community and wider Merseyside communities for the families who are currently trying to deal with their loss and care for victims injured during the major incident.

"Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face. Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder.

"The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside."

He added: "There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

"We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.

"Our officers should not have to face this, but we will be there tonight to ensure the safety of the local community who have suffered enough, and will arrest those involved in criminal behaviour.

"If you have any information on this incident or saw what happened, please contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre'."

