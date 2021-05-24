Police communications boss charged with making indecent images of children

24 May 2021, 17:22

Will Green, 42, has resigned as head of corporate communications at Cleveland Police
Will Green, 42, has resigned as head of corporate communications at Cleveland Police. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A police force’s former head of communications has been charged with making indecent images of children.

Will Green, 42, has resigned as head of corporate communications at Cleveland Police, the force said.

He was suspended after his arrest.

The force said the charge related to alleged off-duty conduct.

Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Orchard said: "As soon as we were made aware of the allegations, we began a thorough investigation and the staff member was suspended from their role.

"As they have now been charged, and criminal proceedings are active, it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further in relation to the case at this stage.

"We would, however, ask that people avoid speculation which could in any way prejudice proceedings."

Green is due to appear in court on July 16.

