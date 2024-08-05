Police cordon off two new areas of interest as part of an investigation into the death of a dog walker in Suffolk

Anita Rose, 57, was found with serious head injuries after taking her dog on a walk. Picture: Suffolk Police

By Henry Moore

Police have identified two new “locations of interest” in the investigation into the death of a woman who passed away after being found seriously injured while walking her dog.

Anita Rose, 57, was found with head injuries on a track near Rectory Lane, Brantham, Suffolk on July 24 before dying in hospital four days later.

Suffolk Police have now confirmed two new cordons have been put in place near the Newmill Lane area as further inquiries take place.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder but was released on bail on Saturday and told not to enter Brantham or Manningtree.

Police believe Ms Rose left her house to take her springer spaniel, Bruce, for a walk in Brantham, Suffolk, at around 5am on July 24.

The walking route Ms Rose took saw her loop outside of the main village, before her walk abruptly ended on Rectory lane after the attack.

At about 6.25am, a member of the public reportedly found her lying unconscious on a track near a sewage works and railway line off Rectory Lane.

A Home Office port-mortem was carried out on July 29, but was unable to establish a cause of death.

Authorities are continuing to search for a pink zip-up jacket the 57-year-old was wearing prior to the incident.

The victim was found on a track near Rectory Lane, Brantham. Picture: Google

"Someone somewhere must know something, and we urge them to come forward. We want to thank everyone for their love and support.

"All we ask is for everyone to cherish their time with their family and loved ones."

Speaking after her death, Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: "This is a very serious incident following which Anita has now sadly died of her injuries.

"The family continue to be supported by specially trained police officers as part of the investigation.

"The investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence continues, as do enquiries to establish the cause of death.

"Though I can now confirm that the scene has been lifted on Rectory Lane.

"Local residents should expect to see a continued police presence over the next few days while enquiries take place, while additional officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

"Whilst searches and house-to-house enquiries take place, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation, and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras."