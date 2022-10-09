Breaking News

Police declare 'major incident' after suspicious packages found outside of pub

By Fran Way

Police have declared a ‘major incident’ after suspicious packages were found in Bedminster.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to The Three Lions pub at around 12.40pm this afternoon.

Writing online, the force said: “As a precaution, people have been evacuated from the pub and some nearby properties.

“A 50m cordon has been put in place and we’d ask for members of the public to avoid the area at this time.

“A major incident has been declared while searches are carried out.

“We’d like to reassure people we have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with such incidents.”