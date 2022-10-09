Breaking News

Police declare 'major incident' after suspicious packages found outside of pub

9 October 2022, 16:05 | Updated: 9 October 2022, 16:06

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Fran Way

Police have declared a ‘major incident’ after suspicious packages were found in Bedminster.

Police have declared a ‘major incident’ after suspicious packages were found in Bedminster.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to The Three Lions pub at around 12.40pm this afternoon.

Writing online, the force said: “As a precaution, people have been evacuated from the pub and some nearby properties.

READ MORE: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 22, dies from hit-and-run outside of takeaway

“A 50m cordon has been put in place and we’d ask for members of the public to avoid the area at this time.

“A major incident has been declared while searches are carried out.

“We’d like to reassure people we have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with such incidents.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 10 people who died in the petrol station explosion have been named

'Living in a nightmare of shock and horror': All 10 victims killed in Irish petrol station explosion named by police

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR

Putin launches ‘revenge’ missile strike killing 17 including child after explosion on Crimea bridge

King Charles inauguration

Inside the plans for the King’s coronation including short ceremony and guest list cut by thousands

Picture of seat that has 'banned for throwing' message at Everton v Leeds United - Premier League

1,300 people with football banning orders forced to hand in passports to police

Tributes have been paid to Leona Harper, who died in the blast

Tributes paid after talented rugby player named among victims of Irish petrol station blast that claimed ten lives

The decision was announced in an email to students

“Segregation” row breaks out after student union bans white students from Black History Month events

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown arrives at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham

Mel B tells sacked Tory Conor Burns: ‘Let me remind you what you said in lift’

Harry and Meghan wanted to spend 2023 reconciling with the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘plan year-long reconciliation with Royal Family’

Peter Tobin (left), police digging up his garden to find bodies of two teenage girls (top right) and flowers at the scene to where they were found (bottom right)

'Totally evil': Serial killer Peter Tobin who murdered three women and is feared to have killed more, dies in prison

picture of a police car

Man 'in distress' dies being restrained by police, sparking watchdog investigation

Traffic in India

At least 12 people have died after a horror crash in India

Anna Sorokin

Anna Sorokin, the real-life 'inventing Anna', is out of jail

Emergency services are searching the rubble after an explosion at a village service station. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Alamy

'Dark day for Ireland': 10 people dead after explosion at a Irish service station

Picture of the explosion on the bridge between Crimea and Russia

President Zelenskyy taunts Putin over Crimea bridge blast with tongue-in-cheek weather report

More rail strikes will hit the UK on Saturday

Rail networks to be crippled by strikes with just one in five trains running on Saturday

Liz Truss is considering an overhaul to the subsidised childcare system which could see parents given government cash

Parents could get cash handouts in govt plans to tackle sky-high childcare costs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Workers unload debris belonging to the crashed Air France flight AF447 from the Brazilian navy’s Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, north-east of Brazil on June 14 2009

Families seek truth as Airbus and Air France face crash trial

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Thursday, Oct 6, 2022

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartment buildings leaves 12 dead

People pray for the victims of a mass killing attack outside the gate of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand

CNN journalists cleared over Thailand day centre footage but handed visa fines

This Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 satellite image made available by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Julia, bottom right, at 4 pm EDT

Hurricane Julia hits the central Caribbean coast of Nicaragua

Members of the San Antonio Spurs work with students from Robb Elementary School

Basketball stars lift children in visit to Texas mass shooting town

A woman touches a photo of one of the victims

Families hold Buddhist ceremony for children killed in Thailand attack

Paweenuch Supolwong, three, the only child to emerge unscathed from the mass killing attack at her Thai day care centre, is held by her mother Anonpai Srithon

Mother whose three-year-old survived Thai shooting reflects on lost generation

A copy of the fourth century BC golden ritual quiver, an ancient treasure from a Scythian king’s burial mound, is exhibited in the Museum of Historical Treasures in Kyiv, Ukraine

Looting and destruction of Ukrainian cultural sites ‘a war crime’

Russia Ukraine

Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge

North Korea What Next? Analysis

North Korea launches latest missiles towards sea after US drills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health
Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis
The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London