Police 'deeply concerned' for mother and baby who have been missing for nearly two weeks

Anka, 29, and her child were captured on CCTV leaving a Travelodge in Dunstable Road, Luton. Picture: PA

By Will Conroy

Police say they are "deeply concerned" for a woman and her three-month-old baby who have been missing for nearly two weeks.

Anka, 29, and her child were captured on CCTV leaving a Travelodge in Dunstable Road, Luton, shortly before 11am on 17 October.

Bedfordshire Police said officers received reports of a sighting near Wellington Street in the town but the pair had not been seen since.

The force said Anka - whose surname has not been released by police - was seen wearing a black zip-up top, jeans and black trainers, and carrying a red and green bag.

Detective Sergeant Ben Searle said police were "deeply concerned for their welfare".

The senior officer added: "We have explored various lines of inquiry and now seek the public's help in locating the pair.

"It's imperative that Anka knows she is not in any trouble, but we would urge anyone that knows anything about their whereabouts to please come forward.

"If you have seen Anka or have any information that may help our investigation, no matter how small, then please contact us so we can bring them home safely."