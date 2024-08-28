Police discover murder suspect after he falls through ceiling from attic hiding place

Deario Wilkerson was wanted for murder. Picture: US Marshals Service

By Henry Moore

A murder suspect was caught by police after he fell through the ceiling during a manhunt.

After the murder of Troy Cunningham in April, federal officers in Memphis, Tennessee, issued an arrest warrant for Deario Wilkerson.

This week, federal agents, with the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, raided a home in Memphis where they believed 20-year-old Wilkerson was hiding.

As police surrounded the house, Wilkerson hid in the attic, the US Marshals Service reports.

And as they were searching home, the murder suspect crashed through the ceiling, sending chunks of debris and dust flying throughout the house.

Wilkerson wasn’t hurt in the incident and was arrested on the scene on charges of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment-deadly weapon in connection with the killing.

Cunningham was shot in the back of the head as he attempted to flee, police said.

Wilkerson is one of three suspects accused of being connected to the crime.

The suspect crashed through the ceiling. Picture: US Marshals Service

