Armed officers gun down police dog after it bites handler and causes serious leg injury as force left 'devastated'

PD Jax has been killed. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Will Taylor

A police dog has been gunned down by officers after it bit its handler and caused serious injuries.

PD Jax, a Belgian Malinois and Dutch Herder cross, was helping Lancashire Police look for a missing person in a field near Preston when the dog suddenly became aggressive.

Armed officers intervened as police tried to restrain the animal but when these attempts failed they shot it dead.

The handler suffered a serious injury to their upper leg and was taken to hospital.

Superintendent Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police, said: "This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused, whether to officers, or members of the public.

"We would never put anyone at risk of further harm.

"These are highly trained, working dogs which do a skilled job, but like any dog can present a danger in certain circumstances.

"We know how much our dogs are loved by the people of Lancashire and beyond, as well as our own staff. We have been left devastated by what has happened and the outcome of this incident.

"Our thoughts are very much with the injured officer while she undergoes treatment for serious leg injuries and she is receiving our full support.

"Given the circumstances the incident will be reviewed in due course."

PD Jax had a long history of sniffing out people the force was trying to track down.

The dog managed to find offenders hiding in a canal, pursued a drunk driver who tried to run from a crash and managed to track down a vulnerable young woman after she disappeared in high ground.

The animal was six years old and had served in the force for more than five years.

No member of the public was involved in the incident in the field near Walton-le-Dale.

The missing person was found safe and well.