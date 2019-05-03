Watch: Hero Police Dog Flushing Out Suspect Hiding In Toilet

Police dog Neon tracked down a suspect who was hiding in an outside toilet and managed to flush him out so he could be arrested.

West Midlands Police dog Neon and his handler, PC Steve Wain, were called in to help sniff down a man who had rammed a police vehicle in Coventry.

Officers tried to pull over a Vauxhall van on Thursday but moments later the vehicle moved backwards and collided with their patrol car.

Officers set off in pursuit before the driver crashed into a parked car and escaped behind a row of terraced houses.

Video released by the force showed the German Shepherd, one of their longest serving, picking up a scent at an outside toilet where he began barking at the closed door.

Hero police dog Neon is one of the longest serving in West Midlands Police. Picture: West Midlands Police

"It was Neon's indication there was a human scent behind the toilet door," said PC Wain.

"I gave the warning to come out or I intended to kick the door... and whoever was inside would have come face to face with Neon.

"Wisely, the man chose to step out and was quickly arrested; we then found he'd removed an outer layer of clothing, trousers and a top, and stuffed them down the toilet."

A 34-year-old man who gave his address as Morley in Leeds ? was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released under investigation.