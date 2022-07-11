Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved

11 July 2022, 08:34 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 08:43

New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.
New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Police in London are "effectively decriminalising" car crimes after it was revealed fewer than one per cent of thefts were solved last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Offences such as theft from cars are effectively being screened out by the Metropolitan Police, as they prioritised more serious crimes of violence and sexual abuse in London, it has been warned.

The under-fire force, which was put into special measures last week, solved just 0.5 per cent of thefts from vehicles in the capital last year, according to analysis of Home Office data by The Telegraph.

Figures revealed that of the 55,000 people who reported theft from a vehicle in the capital last year, just 271 crimes were solved.

Only two other major forces - West Midlands and Surrey - had lower charging rates, at 0.4 per cent, while City of London solved none of its 80 car thefts.

Rick Muir, head of the Police Foundation, warned the low charge rate is "effectively decriminalising" the offence.

Read more: Sir Mark Rowley appointed new Met Police Commissioner

Read more: Met Police placed into 'special measures' after litany of failures

He claimed there is "no deterrence" to commit these offences and warned it "might encourage people to commit them in future".

He told The Telegraph policing is going to have to look at its low charge rate and decide whether its approach to the bread and butter crimes is right.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police, which on Friday appointed its new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, was plunged into special measures last week following a litany of failures.

In a letter to acting commissioner Stephen House last week, the boss at HM Inspectorate of Constabulary [HMIC] Matt Parr said there were "several examples of high profile incidents" which raise concerns about the Met's performance and "are likely to have a chilling effect on public trust and confidence in the Met".

Read more: Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts

Former counter-terror chief Sir Mark Rowley has been brought in to replace Dame Cressida Dick, who left her post in February following a string of scandals, including the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens.

Reversing low charging rate in crimes such as theft from cars is likely to be part of his plan for Scotland Yard.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Any allegation of crime reported to the police will be assessed to see if there are any viable lines of enquiry, including forensic opportunities that can be progressed.”

The spokesman said the force was deploying 650 new officers in “town centre teams” to cut crime and increase confidence in communities through greater police visibility. 

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stonemason James Markham, 45, was stabbed to death outside his home

Teen faces life for murder of dad-of-three who was 'fed up' with anti-social behaviour

Scene of the Manchester crash

Woman dies and two injured after double decker crashes into bus stop in Manchester

Passengers sleeping in Birmingham Airport and baggage chaos at Heathrow.

UK's worst airports for flight delays revealed as Heathrow warns of more cancellations

Liz Truss will face Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak in a race for the Tory leadership

Truss launches Tory leadership bid with pledge to cut taxes 'from day one'

The Santander branch in Brixton was targeted by the cash trickster

Crook posing as G4S guard tricked bank staff into handing over £150,000

George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman.

Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman

Brits swarmed beaches over the weekend as a heatwave hit the country.

Ration water and take shorter showers Brits urged as temperatures soar to 33C

Unions warned the Government are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency staff to replace strikers

Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers

Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak for Tory leadership crown

Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Rachel Johnson dismissed "BS" claims that Boris refurbished Number 10 with "£800 pound rolls of wallpaper"

'They don't even have a salad bowl': Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb

A woman aged in her 20s has been killed in a pedicab crash

Woman in her 20s killed in a pedicab crash in south London

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena

'I am broken': Lauren Goodger's baby daughter dies two days after giving birth

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic wins 21st Grand Slam title after beating Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they watch 'electrifying' Wimbledon final with Prince George
Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor.

Boris Johnson 'pushed for lover to get City Hall job during abuse of power relationship'
The battle for Britain’s next Prime Minister begins

Battle for Britain's next Prime Minister begins as Penny Mordaunt joins leadership race
Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign.

Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory contest as Javid 'urged to step aside for Rishi'
Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka protesters swim in president's pool after storming official residence
A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson as PM, along with Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Race is on: Tory hopefuls launch bid to be PM as Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts
Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise
LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London