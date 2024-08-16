Police ‘extremely concerned' for missing schoolgirl Eva Brown, 14, who has not been seen for a week

Missing: Eva Brown was last seen on August 9. Picture: Police Scotland

By Asher McShane

Police in Scotland say they are ‘extremely concerned’ over the disappearance of schoolgirl Eva Brown who has not been seen since last Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eva, 14, was last spotted leaving a family member’s home in Winchburgh, West Lothian, on Friday August 9.

She said she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow but has not been in contact since Sunday.

Sergeant Steven Elvin said: "We are extremely concerned for Eva's safety and wellbeing.

"Extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.”

Read more: Two teenagers charged with 'extremely serious' far-right terror offences

Read more: Man shot by armed police in Surrey village last week has died in hospital, police confirm

She is known to frequent Glasgow city centre, Aberdeen, Mallaig, West Lothian, and Whitley Bay in North Tyneside.

Sergeant Elvin added: “I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

"We would also ask Eva, if she sees this appeal, to please make contact with us to let us know you are safe."

Eva is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, slim, with medium-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey top, grey joggers, black trainers and was carrying a black backpack.