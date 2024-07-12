Police fear crossbow 'killer' Kyle Clifford held John Hunt's family 'for hours' before their deaths

12 July 2024, 08:46

A vigil was held for the three victims on Wednesday's suspected crossbow attack.
A vigil was held for the three victims on Wednesday's suspected crossbow attack. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Police fear suspected crossbow killer Kyle Clifford held 'for hours' Carol Hunt and her two daughters, Hannah and Louise, before taking their lives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The three women, who are the wife and daughters of BBC commentator John Hunt, were found seriously injured at their Hertfordshire home before being pronounced dead on the scene.

After an extensive manhunt, Clifford was eventually cornered by officers in an Enfield cemetery. He remains in a serious condition after being taken to a hospital and is yet to speak to police.

Police now fear the three women had been held for several hours before being killed with a crossbow, the Mirror reports.

According to reports, Hertfordshire police are probing whether the triple murder was a “revenge attack” and believe Clifford could have been in the Bushey area for seven hours before the killings took place.

Clifford, 26, is believed to have recently separated from Louise, 25.

Tributes have flooded in for the three women killed in Wednesday's suspected crossbow attack
Tributes have flooded in for the three women killed in Wednesday's suspected crossbow attack. Picture: Social media

This comes as 28-year-old Hannah’s boyfriend, Alex Klein paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late partner: "RIP the love of my life, I will never forget you, stolen from me too soon.

"The brightest light in my life. My brave queen for life. Until we meet again... I love you Hansy".

Read more: Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded

Read more: 'Triple crossbow killer' remains in serious condition in hospital - as police recover weapon

Yesterday, police confirmed they recovered a crossbow from Clifford but are yet to speak to him as he remains in serious condition.

Alex Klein, the boyfriend of murder victim, Hannah Hunt, paid tribute to his partner on social media
Alex Klein, the boyfriend of murder victim, Hannah Hunt, paid tribute to his partner on social media. Picture: social media

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it.

"We are wholly committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family.

“This investigation, as I’m sure people can imagine, will take time. I’d like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our enquiries.

"We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly.

“We have set up an information portal where people can submit any information, photos or video footage which they feel could assist us with our investigation.

“Local officers will remain in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Members of the congregation attending a morning service and vigil at St James's church in Bushey, following the deaths of Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25.
Members of the congregation attending a morning service and vigil at St James's church in Bushey, following the deaths of Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, a vigil was held for the victims at St James’ Church in Bushey.

On an altar inside the church, three candles burned beside a vase containing three large red roses, in tribute to the victims.

Father David Stevenson said the killings have brought the community together as “one big family”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Forensics investigators at the scene in Bushey

Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of triple crossbow murder after three women found dead at Hertfordshire home

Brits face a weekend washout as thunderstorms hit the southwest.

Brits face horror start to weekend as Met Office issues eight-hour thunderstorm warning

Security guard Gavin Plumb has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby.

'Depraved and vile' plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has had 'life-changing' impact on star

The former president has expressed his concern over Biden's ability to beat Donald Trump.

Obama 'concerned' as pressure mounts on Joe Biden to pull out of presidential race in wake of Putin gaffe

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

'Significant' new clue in Jay Slater mystery as investigator shares update with police

Izzet Eren was shot dead

Masked gunman kills Turkish gang boss in 'revenge hit' after girl, 9, shot in botched drive-by at London restaurant

LBC met with two budding England stars at Harry Kane's former school.

Moment LBC met future England stars who attend the same school as Harry Kane

A section of the M25 is set to close this weekend

M25 stretch to close entirely this weekend, amid fears of Heathrow chaos, with other roads set to be 'incredibly busy'

Exclusive
A life-saving drug used by tens of thousands of people with cancer and Cystic Fibrosis is facing severe supply issues

UK 'pretty much out' of life-saving drug Creon - as 3 in 10 unable to pick up prescription due to medicine shortages

Joe Biden referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself while on stage

Joe Biden defiant despite calling Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy 'President Putin', as calls grow for him to stand down

Izzet Erin, the boss of the Tottenham Turks, was shot several times in the head outside a cafe in Moldova

Boss of Tottenham Turks gang behind drive-by shooting of girl, nine, at London restaurant assassinated in Moldova

A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat traveling from the coast of France and heading in the direction of Dover, Kent. Picture date: Tuesday August 29, 2023.

Four migrants die attempting to cross English Channel

Two worshippers have been attacked at a gurdwara in Kent

Horror as two Sikh worshippers 'stabbed with large knife' at Kent gurdwara, with teen boy arrested for attempted murder

A top candidate has turned down the job of leading the Border Security Command

Blow to Starmer as former top police office turns down job smashing gangs that run Channel migrant boat crossings

Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer ‘doubles down’ on free vote on assisted dying but hints it won't be in first year of Labour government

Dr Michael Mosley and his wife Clare

Michael Mosley's wife Clare says family are 'trying to put their lives back together' a month after husband's death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry praised the 'eternal' bond between mother and son

Prince Harry praises 'eternal bond between mother and son' as he controversially picks up award
Starmer said the UK could recognise Palestine as an independent state even if the United States or Israel don't

UK could recognise Palestine as indendent state even if US or Israel does not, Keir Starmer suggests
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (left) set to announce urgent measures to tackle pressure on men's prison overcrowding

Lord Chancellor to set out plan to prevent prisons disaster and save criminal justice from collapse
Joe Biden referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself while on stage

Joe Biden refers to Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' in awkward moment at Nato summit as calls grow for him to step aside
Alastair Campbell has praised the start of the new government - and it's leader

Alastair Campbell praises start of new government and notes Keir Starmer already looking 'more confident'
The bullying investigation in Stricly Come Dancing has deepened with Amanda Abbington considering legal action

Amanda Abbington considering legal action as Strictly bullying investigation worsens

Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right).

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork's parole hearing to be held in private after 'fresh allegations'
Health Secretary has ruled out XX

'Over my dead body': Wes Streeting 'unequivocally' rules out European-style co-pays and top-up charges for NHS patients
Biden ‘on good form’ during chat, says Starmer, as PM dismisses criticism that President isn't fit to run for second term

Biden ‘on good form’ during chat, says Starmer, as PM dismisses criticism President isn't fit to run for second term
Shelley Duvall; Right: The Shining (1980), directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Shining star Shelley Duvall dead at 75 at Texas home following complications from diabetes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit