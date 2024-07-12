Police fear crossbow 'killer' Kyle Clifford held John Hunt's family 'for hours' before their deaths

A vigil was held for the three victims on Wednesday's suspected crossbow attack. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Police fear suspected crossbow killer Kyle Clifford held 'for hours' Carol Hunt and her two daughters, Hannah and Louise, before taking their lives.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The three women, who are the wife and daughters of BBC commentator John Hunt, were found seriously injured at their Hertfordshire home before being pronounced dead on the scene.

After an extensive manhunt, Clifford was eventually cornered by officers in an Enfield cemetery. He remains in a serious condition after being taken to a hospital and is yet to speak to police.

Police now fear the three women had been held for several hours before being killed with a crossbow, the Mirror reports.

According to reports, Hertfordshire police are probing whether the triple murder was a “revenge attack” and believe Clifford could have been in the Bushey area for seven hours before the killings took place.

Clifford, 26, is believed to have recently separated from Louise, 25.

Tributes have flooded in for the three women killed in Wednesday's suspected crossbow attack. Picture: Social media

This comes as 28-year-old Hannah’s boyfriend, Alex Klein paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late partner: "RIP the love of my life, I will never forget you, stolen from me too soon.

"The brightest light in my life. My brave queen for life. Until we meet again... I love you Hansy".

Read more: Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded

Read more: 'Triple crossbow killer' remains in serious condition in hospital - as police recover weapon

Yesterday, police confirmed they recovered a crossbow from Clifford but are yet to speak to him as he remains in serious condition.

Alex Klein, the boyfriend of murder victim, Hannah Hunt, paid tribute to his partner on social media. Picture: social media

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it.

"We are wholly committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family.

“This investigation, as I’m sure people can imagine, will take time. I’d like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our enquiries.

"We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly.

“We have set up an information portal where people can submit any information, photos or video footage which they feel could assist us with our investigation.

“Local officers will remain in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Members of the congregation attending a morning service and vigil at St James's church in Bushey, following the deaths of Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, a vigil was held for the victims at St James’ Church in Bushey.

On an altar inside the church, three candles burned beside a vase containing three large red roses, in tribute to the victims.

Father David Stevenson said the killings have brought the community together as “one big family”.