Police find man wanted in connection with double Westminster murder

Police believe they have found 49-year-old Lee Peacock. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Metropolitan Police said they believe they have found Lee Peacock, who they were keen to locate in connection with the murder of two people in Westminster, on a canal barge in west London with serious injuries which they think were self-inflicted.

The Metropolitan Police said officers visited a canal barge in the vicinity of Ferrymead Avenue, Ealing, at 5.55pm on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the deaths of Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59.

The force said they found a man inside who officers are confident is 49-year-old Lee Peacock.

He has previously been named as a person they were keen to locate in connection with an investigation into the deaths of Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore in Westminster on Thursday, August 19.

The Met said the man at the barge was found with serious injuries which they believe to have been self-inflicted and said he has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance were both called to the scene.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who have indicated that they will be conducting an independent investigation.

This story is being updated.