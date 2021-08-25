Police find man wanted in connection with double Westminster murder

25 August 2021, 22:19

Police believe they have found 49-year-old Lee Peacock
Police believe they have found 49-year-old Lee Peacock. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Metropolitan Police said they believe they have found Lee Peacock, who they were keen to locate in connection with the murder of two people in Westminster, on a canal barge in west London with serious injuries which they think were self-inflicted.

The Metropolitan Police said officers visited a canal barge in the vicinity of Ferrymead Avenue, Ealing, at 5.55pm on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the deaths of Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59.

The force said they found a man inside who officers are confident is 49-year-old Lee Peacock.

He has previously been named as a person they were keen to locate in connection with an investigation into the deaths of Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore in Westminster on Thursday, August 19.

The Met said the man at the barge was found with serious injuries which they believe to have been self-inflicted and said he has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance were both called to the scene.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who have indicated that they will be conducting an independent investigation.

This story is being updated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Blinken said Isis-K could attack Kabul airport

Afghanistan: 'Very real' threat of Isis attack at Kabul airport, US says
Gatwick Airport is pressing ahead with plans to bring in a second runway.

Gatwick Airport unveils £500m plans for second runway

US soldiers stand guard at the airport tower near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)

US says around 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan

Letitia Wright (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Letitia Wright taken to hospital with ‘minor’ injuries while filming
The girl was attacked in the Timberleys area of Littlehampton

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after girl, 6, attacked in bushes while playing
France was one of many parts of Europe that experienced extreme heatwaves in 2020

Europe experienced hottest year on record in 2020 - report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'

Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'
Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We won't stop the boats unless we start returning refugees'

Ex-Border Force chief: We can't stop the boats unless we start returning some of them
The Defence Secretary warned that the group could start mortaring the airport.

Ben Wallace: Taliban could start mortaring Kabul Airport if forces stay past deadline
The former Green Beret was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London