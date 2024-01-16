Morbid discovery as police find seven dead giant tortoises in Devon forest

The tortoises were found earlier this month. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Kit Heren

Seven giant tortoises have been found dead in a forest in Devon.

Police are trying to work out who the tortoises' owners were, and how they died.

Officers discovered two of the bodies in Ashclyst Forest, a wooded area north-east of Exeter on January 8. Five more were found nearby on January 12.

Police think they are Aldabra giant tortoises, which have a protected status.

Officers are asking for help from the public to work out where the tortoises came from and if any criminal offences have been committed.

Inspector Mark Arthurs said: "We are appealing to members of the public for information to try to establish the circumstances around this discovery and to identify those responsible.

"We would ask that if anyone knows anything, they get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has recently purchased a giant tortoise in the area or knows of anyone who normally has a large number of tortoises but has fewer now."

If you have any information that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the website or by calling 101 quoting 50240006127.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.