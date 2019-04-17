Police Forces Still Waiting For Knife Crime Cash

Police forces were promised an extra £100m to tackle knife crime. Picture: PA

The £100m pledge by the government to police forces in areas blighted by knife crime has fallen £12.4m short.

More than a month after Philip Hammond promised to make the money available "immediately," police are still waiting for cash to help them fight knife and violent crime.

In a letter to Police and Crime Commissioners written by Policing Minister Nick Hurd says the money will be used to tackle serious violence, "in particular knife crime".

But, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan is not happy. He's accused Ministers of sitting on their hands by not allocating the full amount sooner.

Mr Khan said: "It is extremely disappointing that the Government has broken its promise immediately to give the Met and other police forces across the country £100 million of emergency funding to tackle violent crime in the days and weeks ahead - just when it is most desperately needed."

Police Federation chair John Apter denounced the extra £100m funding as “nowhere near enough.”

The majority of the money will go to Police and Crime Commissioners in the West Midlands, Merseyside, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, South Wales and Greater Manchester, the areas which have been hardest hit by serious violence.

£17m is earmarked for the Metropolitan police. London has seen 40 knife crime deaths so far this year, with thousands of other knife crime incidents recorded by officers.

The rest of the promised money will go towards creating dedicated "violence reduction units".

£35m is going to the creation of violence reduction units.

£1.6 million to help improve the quality of data returns on serious violence, knife crime.

£51million will be divided by 18 forces .