Two detained following Gatwick Airport bomb scare as police 'ramp up presence' in terminal

Two detained following Gatwick Airport bomb scare as police 'ramp up presence' in terminal. Picture: Alamy / Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have detained two people in connection with an earlier bomb scare at Gatwick Airport which saw the South Terminal evacuated.

Sussex Police confirmed the two individuals had been detained on Friday but the pair had "subsequently been allowed to continue their journeys'.

The terminal was shut for four hours on Friday before reopening, as passengers were evacuated while police investigated the incident.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Police have concluded their investigation into a report of a suspect package at Gatwick Airport.

"Officers from the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team made the package safe, and the airport has been handed back to its operator.

"Two people who were detained in connection with the incident while enquiries were ongoing have subsequently been allowed to continue their journeys.

"There will remain an increased police presence in the area to assist with passengers accessing the South Terminal for onward travel.

"Safety of the public, staff and other airport users has been our priority throughout the operation, and we thank them for their patience while the incident was ongoing."

It comes as Gatwick South Terminal reopened to passengers on Friday afternoon, with airport staff confirming the situation had been resolved.

Shortly before 3pm, the airport posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police.

Passengers at Gatwick airport near Crawley, West Sussex, where flights have been cancelled and delayed after a 'suspected prohibited item' was found in luggage. Picture: Alamy

But despite the airport reopening, passengers are still facing cancellations and delays to their flights.

The force said it was called to what is the UK's second busiest airport at 8.20am. Passengers who had not cleared security were required to evacuate at around 10.30am.

Sussex police said in a statement early on Friday: "Police were called to the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8.20am on Friday (22 November) following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

"To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with.

Soon after, Gatwick Airport said in a statement on Friday: "The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police.

"The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly.

"Trains will also start calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this situation was resolved.

"Safety and security is always our top priority."

Traveller David Meyer told LBC: "The main part of Gatwick departures has been evacuated into the piers leading to gates.

"All pretty well organised and staff are rushing round pointing people to gates as their flights are called."

Another passenger, Ian Derrington, told LBC he was evacuated from the airport's South Terminal to a nearby Hilton hotel acting as a holding area.

"It was pretty chaotic," he explained.

"The reason was very serious sounding and the news confirms why: suspicious packages that the bomb squad is taking care of!?"

Giovanni Gruni said: "I was in a bar waiting for the gate number and then they started to evacuate. I manage to get to the gate but at the moment we are held inside the gate waiting for instructions.

This is a developing story.