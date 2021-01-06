Fines for breaking Covid rules: Police vow tougher crackdown in London

6 January 2021, 08:59 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 11:26

Police in London have adopted a stricter approach to covid regulations
Police in London have adopted a stricter approach to covid regulations. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Metropolitan Police today issued a warning to Londoners who breach lockdown rules that they are increasingly likely to face fines - including for not wearing masks when they should be.

Scotland Yard has changed its stance on enforcing Covid-19 regulations, announcing that from today officers will be issuing fines more quickly for clear breaches of the rules.

People attending parties, unlicensed music events or large illegal gatherings, can expect to be fined as well as the organisers, police said.

Those not wearing masks where they should be and without good reason can also expect to be fined.

Police said people not wearing masks when they should be would no longer be "reasoned with".

Londoners can expect police to be more "inquisitive" if they are out and about.

"Where officers identify people without a lawful reason to be away from home they can expect officers to move more quickly to enforcement," Scotland Yard said in a statement today.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, who leads the Met’s response to the Covid pandemic, said: “After ten months of this pandemic the number of people who are genuinely not aware of the restrictions and the reasons they are in place is vanishingly small.

“We know the overwhelming majority of Londoners will do the right thing by staying at home, wearing masks and not gathering, but a small minority continue to ignore rules put in place to protect the NHS and save lives.

“Our first duty as police officers is to preserve life. The critical situation our NHS colleagues are facing and the way the new virus variant moves through communities, means we can no longer spend our time explaining or encouraging people to follow rules where they are wilfully and dangerously breaching."

Yesterday police said they broke up a rave in a warehouse with 150 people present.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Crowthorne Road in Kensington in the early hours of December 30, where they found a number of parked cars and music coming from inside a warehouse.

Police said a 43-year-old was arrested under Covid regulations for organising the illegal gathering and is being considered for a £10,000 fine.

