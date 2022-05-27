Police 'handcuffed and pepper-sprayed parents at Texas school shooting'

27 May 2022, 09:08

Grieving relatives pay tribute at a memorial for the victims
Grieving relatives pay tribute at a memorial for the victims. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A Texas police chief has been forced to defend the response of his officers as anger grows over an apparent delay in confronting the gunman who killed 19 children at an elementary school.

It emerged today that gunman Salvador Ramos was able to enter the building unobstructed. Police said no armed guard challenged the teenage attacker and it is unclear if the school door was locked.

Ramos shot dead 19 students and two teachers, and injured at least 17 more people.

The comments contradict details that emerged at a news briefing in the wake of the shooting.

Texas Ranger Victor Escalon said there was no armed guard at the school
Texas Ranger Victor Escalon said there was no armed guard at the school. Picture: Getty

Texas Ranger Victor Escalon said initial reports that Ramos shot a guard were incorrect, and there was in fact no armed guard at the school when the gunman got there.

Police entered the school four minutes after the gunman, but it was an hour later before he was killed in a shootout, at 12.45, after US Border Patrol tactical teams arrived.

"They [didn't] make entry immediately because of the gunfire they were receiving," Mr Escalon told reporters.

Police are facing new criticism over their handling of the shooting.

Read more: Emotional Meghan Markle lays flowers during surprise visit to Texas shooting memorial

Read more: Widower of teacher shot dead in Texas massacre dies ‘of broken heart’ days after shooting

One mother, Angeli Rose Gomez, told the Wall Street Journal: “The police were doing nothing. They were just standing outside the fence. They weren’t going in there or running anywhere.”

She was handcuffed at the scene and told she was under arrest for intervening in an active investigation.

She went on to jump the school fence and managed to rescue her children herself.

She said she saw other parents who were trying to get to their kids being tackled and even pepper-sprayed by police.

Javier Cazares' fourth grade daughter Jacklyn Cazares was also killed in the attack.

Cazares told the Associated Press that he raced to the school when he heard about the shooting, arriving while police were still gathered outside the building. 

Upset that police were not moving in, he raised the idea of charging into the school with several other bystanders.

'Let's just rush in because the cops aren't doing anything like they are supposed to,' he said. 'More could have been done.'

'They were unprepared,' he added. 

Shocking footage has emerged on social media showing police holding parents back. Parents can be heard begging cops. “What are you doing!? Get inside the building!”

The motive for the massacre - the nation's deadliest school shooting since the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut - remained under investigation, with authorities saying the 18-year-old gunman had no known criminal or mental health history.

The rampage rocked a country already weary from gun violence and shattered the community of Uvalde, a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles from the Mexican border.

The gunman was inside the classroom for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, authorities said.

"Mrs Irma Garcia was my mentor when I began teaching," her colleague Allison McCullough wrote when Ms Garcia was named teacher of the year.

"The wealth of knowledge and patience that she showed me was life changing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak has urged wealthy individuals to donate their £400 energy rebate to charity.

Sunak urges rich to give £400 to charity as he defends giving second-home owners payout

Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years

Widower of teacher shot dead in Texas massacre dies ‘of broken heart’ days after shooting

Rishi Sunak's £15b giveaway will save lives, says energy boss

'Relieved' energy boss hails Rishi Sunak's £15bn living cost package as a lifesaver

Amber Heard tearfully told the courtroom how the claims from Johnny Depp have upended her life

'They threatened to microwave my baby': Amber Heard breaks down over social media abuse

Sweet footage from "behind the formality" has been released showing moments from the Queen's life

Queen reveals private footage from her younger years that show 'fun behind formality'

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS

Emotional Meghan Markle lays flowers during surprise visit to Texas shooting memorial

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

The chief of the RMT Union warned LBC's Iain Dale not to 'throw rail workers pay at him'

RMT chief warns Iain Dale not to 'throw train drivers' pay at him'

Fears were raised over the windfall tax effect on inflation

Fears Sunak's windfall tax will make inflation even worse

Ray Liotta has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas police face backlash for '90-minute delay' at school shooting where 19 children died

The BBC will axe Blue Peter channel CBBC from TV

CBBC to be axed from TV along with BBC Four as corporation looks to save money

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men

Pontins has been accused of racially discriminating against gypsies.

Pontins faces watchdog probe into claims of ‘discrimination’ against travellers

Mourners watched on as Bobbi-Anne McLeod's coffin was brought to church

Hundreds of mourners pay respects to murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod at funeral

Latest News

See more Latest News

A worker disinfecting a table in Pyongyang

Doubt cast on North Korea’s claim of just 69 coronavirus deaths
Relatives outside the blaze hospital

Senegal’s president calls for national mourning after 11 babies die in fire
Russian superyacht Amadea

US wins latest round of legal battle to seize oligarch’s yacht in Fiji
Messages are written on a cross honouring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies
In this April 24, 2019, photo, members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS arrive to attend The Fact Music Awards in Incheon, South Korea

K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

Texas School Shooting

Texas massacre gunman ‘walked into school unimpeded’

Argentina Maradona

Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks at George Washington University

US to leverage bloc opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine against China – Blinken
A memorial at the site where Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian Authority
Children walk among buildings destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

Russia slams sanctions and seeks to blame West for food crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London