Police 'handcuffed and pepper-sprayed parents at Texas school shooting'

By Asher McShane

A Texas police chief has been forced to defend the response of his officers as anger grows over an apparent delay in confronting the gunman who killed 19 children at an elementary school.

It emerged today that gunman Salvador Ramos was able to enter the building unobstructed. Police said no armed guard challenged the teenage attacker and it is unclear if the school door was locked.

Ramos shot dead 19 students and two teachers, and injured at least 17 more people.

The comments contradict details that emerged at a news briefing in the wake of the shooting.

Texas Ranger Victor Escalon said initial reports that Ramos shot a guard were incorrect, and there was in fact no armed guard at the school when the gunman got there.

Police entered the school four minutes after the gunman, but it was an hour later before he was killed in a shootout, at 12.45, after US Border Patrol tactical teams arrived.

"They [didn't] make entry immediately because of the gunfire they were receiving," Mr Escalon told reporters.

Police are facing new criticism over their handling of the shooting.

One mother, Angeli Rose Gomez, told the Wall Street Journal: “The police were doing nothing. They were just standing outside the fence. They weren’t going in there or running anywhere.”

She was handcuffed at the scene and told she was under arrest for intervening in an active investigation.

She went on to jump the school fence and managed to rescue her children herself.

She said she saw other parents who were trying to get to their kids being tackled and even pepper-sprayed by police.

Javier Cazares' fourth grade daughter Jacklyn Cazares was also killed in the attack.

Cazares told the Associated Press that he raced to the school when he heard about the shooting, arriving while police were still gathered outside the building.

Upset that police were not moving in, he raised the idea of charging into the school with several other bystanders.

'Let's just rush in because the cops aren't doing anything like they are supposed to,' he said. 'More could have been done.'

'They were unprepared,' he added.

Shocking footage has emerged on social media showing police holding parents back. Parents can be heard begging cops. “What are you doing!? Get inside the building!”

The motive for the massacre - the nation's deadliest school shooting since the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut - remained under investigation, with authorities saying the 18-year-old gunman had no known criminal or mental health history.

The rampage rocked a country already weary from gun violence and shattered the community of Uvalde, a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles from the Mexican border.

The gunman was inside the classroom for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, authorities said.

"Mrs Irma Garcia was my mentor when I began teaching," her colleague Allison McCullough wrote when Ms Garcia was named teacher of the year.

"The wealth of knowledge and patience that she showed me was life changing."