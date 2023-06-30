Urgent plea for help as police search for mother after human placenta found in Southampton park

Police hope to speak to these two men, who are not in trouble or under suspicion. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Will Taylor

Police have released images of two men they believe have "vital information" after a human placenta was found.

Members of the public found the organ in Holly Brook Park, Southampton, just before 9am on Wednesday.

A forensic examination confirmed it is human and police say they want to find the mother and the baby so they can get any medical help they need.

Police stressed the two men are not in trouble or any suspicion but they may be able to help officers investigate what has happened.

Hampshire Police's Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the placenta and now have images of these two men who we would like to speak to as soon as possible.

"We would like to stress that they are not under any suspicion or in any trouble, but we believe they may have vital information to assist our enquiries.

Police want to speak to two men who are not in trouble. Picture: Hampshire Police

"We appreciate the image of the second man is very unclear, however it’s the best we have available at this time – if you believe this could be you then please get in touch.

"Both men are believed to have been in the area on Saturday 17 June - the first man is believed to have been on Dale Road and the second man was walking up the Dale Road hill towards Tremona Road and the hospital.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Dale Road between 6am on Saturday 17 June and 9am on Wednesday 21 June, including anyone with dash cam footage along the Dale Road area during those times.

"If you saw anything that you think we should know, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please submit information to us via 101 or online at our Public Information Portal.

"The location has now reopened to the public and we would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding as we have carried out time-critical enquiries in the area.

Police released this image. Picture: Hampshire Police

"Our priority remains locating the mother who has recently given birth to ensure that she gets any medical treatment that she and her baby need.

"I still urge her to make contact with a medical professional as soon as possible, whether that be a GP, by attending a hospital or walk-in centre, or by speaking to any other healthcare workers.

"I would also like to reiterate, if you have concerns for someone you know or suspect has been recently pregnant or given birth, please contact us."

Anyone who was in the area between 6am on Saturday, June 17, and 9am on Wednesday, 21 June, have been asked to come forward.

Drivers who passed during that time and have dashcam footage are also asked to speak to police.

Call 101 quoting "Operation Holdo" or use reference number 44230246419.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.