Police hunt 11 men seen at pro-Palestine marches in London following Hamas' October 7 attack

14 November 2023, 22:07

Police are appealing for help to identify people suspected of wearing clothing or holding signs advocating for terrorist organisations
Police are appealing for help to identify people suspected of wearing clothing or holding signs advocating for terrorist organisations. Picture: Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police are seeking help to identify 11 men suspected of displaying signs or wearing clothing in support of terrorist groups at pro-Palestine marches in London.

All of the men have been seen at demonstrations held since Hamas entered Israel on October 7, police said.

Detectives investigating an allegation of incitement of racial hatred relating to antisemitic chanting on Armistice Day are looking to speak to two men seen in social media footage.

The first is said to be between 20 and 30 years old with light skin and a beard, and was wearing a black baseball cap with a white front panel.

The second is said to be the same age with light skin, short dark hair and a beard and goatee. He was wearing a black puffer coat.

The first man was wearing a black baseball cap with a white front panel.
The first man was wearing a black baseball cap with a white front panel. Picture: Met Police
The second was wearing a black puffer coat.
The second was wearing a black puffer coat. Picture: Met Police

Officers also want to speak to two men over allegations they engaged in pro-Hamas chanting in Trafalgar Square on November 4, the Met said.

Inviting support for the banned organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act.

The first is described as an Asian man who looks aged 40-50 and has a grey beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie with a distinctive white square on the left breast.

The second is described as looking age 20-30, wearing a black hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and a green neck covering.

The first man was wearing a dark hoodie with a distinctive white square on the left breast.
The first man was wearing a dark hoodie with a distinctive white square on the left breast. Picture: Met Police
The second wore a black hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and a green neck covering.
The second wore a black hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and a green neck covering. Picture: Met Police

Officers also want to speak to six men captured on social media at a demonstration on King Charles Street at around 4.15pm on October 14.

The investigation relates to allegations of inciting racial hatred and displaying an article in public that arouses reasonable suspicion of membership or support for a proscribed organisation.

Police described the first man as around 25-35 years old, light-skinned, with very short dark hair and a beard.

He was seen wearing a green headband with writing on it.

The first man was seen wearing a green headband with writing on it.
The first man was seen wearing a green headband with writing on it. Picture: Met Police

The second man is said to be around 25 years old, white-skinned or light-skinned with light brown or dark blond, curly, short hair. Police also believe he has a light jawline beard.

The second man is said to be around 25 years old with light brown or dark blond, curly, short hair.
The second man is said to be around 25 years old with light brown or dark blond, curly, short hair. Picture: Met Police

The third man is described as looking to be in his late 20s with a light brown and a very closely shaven beard. He was wearing a dark baseball cap and black puffer coat.

The third man was wearing a dark baseball cap and black puffer coat.
The third man was wearing a dark baseball cap and black puffer coat. Picture: Met Police

The fourth man is described as looking 20-30 years old with short dark hair and a ginger or brown beard. He was wearing a cream zip-up fleece.

The fourth man was wearing a cream zip-up fleece.
The fourth man was wearing a cream zip-up fleece. Picture: Met Police

The fifth man is described as looking aged 20-30 with closely shaven dark hair and a dark beard. He was wearing a Palestinian flag around his neck.

The fifth man was wearing a Palestinian flag around his neck
The fifth man was wearing a Palestinian flag around his neck. Picture: Met Police

The sixth man appears to be in his 20s with short, dark, wavy hair. He was wearing a black puffer coat with a white circular logo on the left breast.

The sixth man was wearing a black puffer coat with a white circular logo on the left breast.
The sixth man was wearing a black puffer coat with a white circular logo on the left breast. Picture: Met Police

Officers have also been looking for a man seen waving a placard with the words "I fully support Hamas" on it during a protest on Bond Street on October 21 and are urging anyone with information about him to contact them.

He has short hair, light skin and is wearing a blue jacket with a light top underneath, a light stripy scarf around his neck, and light trousers or jeans.

Police say they are analysing hours of CCTV and images from the demonstrations as the "large and tightly-packed" crowds are said to make it difficult for officers to identify and arrest people immediately.

A man seen waving a placard with the words “I fully support Hamas”
A man seen waving a placard with the words “I fully support Hamas”. Picture: Met Police

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: "Having pursued various lines of enquiry to try and identify these men, we are now seeking the public’s help.

"Many of the images we are sharing are very clear so I feel confident that there will be members of public who recognise the men. I really urge anyone who has information about these men – no matter how small – to call our confidential hotline.

"And if any of these men recognise themselves, I encourage them to go to a police station, so we can speak with them.”

Anyone who knows who these people are or has information that could help the investigation is asked to report it in confidence online at gov.uk/ACT or by calling 0800 789 321.

