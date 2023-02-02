Police hunt after ‘men in black car’ try to kidnap two boys in Basingstoke

The boys were approached while walking on Great Binfields Road in Lychpit. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Two men who tried to kidnap two children in a Hampshire town are being hunted by police.

The men, driving a black Volkswagen, approached the boys, aged, 12 and 13, and offered them money to get in the vehicle in the kidnap attempt in Basingstoke.

The boys ran into a supermarket and the car drove off.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after the attempted kidnapping at 5.44pm yesterday.

They said it happened on Great Binfields Road in Lychpit.

Police want anyone who was driving in the area who might have dash cam footage to come forward. They are also appealing for anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera videos to supply it to them.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is being asked to call Hampshire Police 101 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230043644.