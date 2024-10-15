Police hunt all-female Chinese blackmail gang in Islington

Victims have been told if they refuse to withdraw large amounts of money, their family members would 'mysteriously' get hurt. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Alamy

By Will Conroy

Police are investigating a series of blackmail offences where Chinese people faced threats about their family if they refused to withdraw huge amounts of money.

Since January, victims have been approached by suspects asking if they knew a doctor, around the Chapel Market and Liverpool Road area of Islington.

They were told that if they refused to withdraw large quantities of money from nearby ATMs their family members would “mysteriously” get hurt in the coming days.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that detectives are investigating the incidents and released images of women they want to identify and speak with.

Detective Constable Paulo Roberts, leading the investigation, said: “These incidents left the victims incredibly shaken and we know it has caused huge concern within the Chinese community.

“I want to assure local people that extensive enquiries have been conducted, and our work is still ongoing.

“The images we have are good quality and I am sure there is someone out there who will recognise these individuals.”

The Met said: "Anyone who has information about people pictured should report online, dial 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 3232/14OCT24."