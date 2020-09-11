Police hunt blue Ford Focus driver following school bus crash

11 September 2020, 15:15 | Updated: 11 September 2020, 15:38

The bus crashed on Thursday morning
The bus crashed on Thursday morning. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police have said they are seeking the driver of a blue Ford Focus after a school bus crashed into a bridge yesterday.

The crash left three children with "potentially life-changing injuries".

Hampshire police have said they want to speak with whoever was driving the car, which they say passed the coach shortly before it struck an overhead bridge.

The incident happened in Winchester at 8.10am on Thursday and the entire roof of the double decker was torn from the frame.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: “Officers investigating yesterday’s serious collision in Winchester would like to speak to the driver of a car that passed the school bus shortly beforehand.”

It added: "We believe the car is a blue Ford Focus, registration ending HPX, with a roof rack and cycle carrier.

"The driver may have information that could help our investigation."

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is also seeking information from anyone who saw the bus on its journey from Itchen Abbas through Easton and Kingsworthy.

"Three children received potentially life-changing injuries that required surgery."

As well as the three taken to hospital, 12 more passengers suffered minor injuries while the other 57 were unhurt.

Information can be reported to police by calling 101 and using reference number 44200349165.

