Police hunt dangerous driver who escaped court after being handed jail term

Nathan Oloyowang, 22, had just been sentenced to 10 months in jail for dangerous driving. Picture: Met Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police are hunting a man who fled from court after being told he was going to prison and remains at large over two weeks later.

Nathan Oloyowang, 22, was sentenced to 10 months in jail for dangerous driving at Wood Green Crown Court, north London, on Friday, June 4.

After hearing his sentence, climbed out of the dock, breaking a perspex screen, and ran from the court building.

He fled at about 3.30pm, with a member of security staff injuring his hand during the incident.

Police said Oloyowang lives in the NW3 area of Camden.

He is described as black, 6ft 1in tall, with a heavy build and short dark hair, and was clean shaven when he was last seen.

Officers warned the public should not approach him if they see him and should call 999 immediately.

It is not the first time a prisoner has managed to flee from Wood Green Crown Court.

Marian Vasilica Dragoi, 19, broke free from the dock earlier this year after he was also sentenced for dangerous driving.

In 2011, Luke Nseki lso, then 27, fled from the court as he awaited sentencing for burglary but was caught by police nearby.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference 5033/04JUN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.