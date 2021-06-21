Police hunt dangerous driver who escaped court after being handed jail term

21 June 2021, 12:26

Nathan Oloyowang, 22, had just been sentenced to 10 months in jail for dangerous driving
Nathan Oloyowang, 22, had just been sentenced to 10 months in jail for dangerous driving. Picture: Met Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police are hunting a man who fled from court after being told he was going to prison and remains at large over two weeks later.

Nathan Oloyowang, 22, was sentenced to 10 months in jail for dangerous driving at Wood Green Crown Court, north London, on Friday, June 4. 

After hearing his sentence, climbed out of the dock, breaking a perspex screen, and ran from the court building.

He fled at about 3.30pm, with a member of security staff injuring his hand during the incident.

Police said Oloyowang lives in the NW3 area of Camden. 

He is described as black, 6ft 1in tall, with a heavy build and short dark hair, and was clean shaven when he was last seen.

Officers warned the public should not approach him if they see him and should call 999 immediately.

It is not the first time a prisoner has managed to flee from Wood Green Crown Court.

Marian Vasilica Dragoi, 19, broke free from the dock earlier this year after he was also sentenced for dangerous driving.

In 2011, Luke Nseki lso, then 27, fled from the court as he awaited sentencing for burglary but was caught by police nearby. 

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference 5033/04JUN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman casts her vote during regional elections in Marseille

Macron and Le Pen’s parties stumble in French regional elections
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Raab heads to south-east Asia looking for closer post-Brexit ties
Boris Johnson says June 19 looks like a "terminus point" for restrictions

Boris Johnson: July 19 a 'terminus point' for England's lockdown restrictions
Some rail commuters could save money with the new flexible season tickets

National Rail flexible season ticket: Dates, prices and how to get yours
The bartender receiving widespread praise for his actions

Bartender hands women a disguised 'rescue note' to save them from a 'creep' in US bar
Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven

Sweden’s Prime Minister loses confidence vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We've been successful at sticking to dates,' says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

'We've been successful at sticking to dates,' says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'

UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'
Matthew Wright in furious row with caller over Colin Pitchfork release

Matthew Wright in furious row with caller over Colin Pitchfork release
Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes

Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes
Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros
Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London