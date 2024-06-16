Police hunt 21-year-old man following death of boy, 12 in 'appalling' hit-and-run

16 June 2024, 18:54 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 18:56

By Danielle De Wolfe

Police have released an image of a 21-year-old man they wish to speak to in connection with a hit-and-run after a boy, 12, was left for dead in Coventry.

Dolars Aleksanders is being sought by West Midlands Police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Keaton Slater was hit by a black BMW in Radford Road, Coventry, shortly after 4.30pm on Friday.

The police appeal comes after the family of Keaton Slater paid tribute to a "fun-loving little comedian".

Officers seized a car in New Arley in connection with the case, which is being forensically examined.

The model is believed to match that of the vehicle used in the hit-and-run.

Police have now released a picture of Keaton, who is wearing a Coventry City football shirt, with his family describing the 12-year-old as having been "so beautiful inside and out".

"We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh smile," they said.

"He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible."

The force are currently scouring CCTV footage and have interviewed several eye witnesses.

West Midland's Police said one person had voluntarily handed themselves in at a police station on Saturday evening following the incident.

The individual was later released under investigation following police questioning.

Sergeant Rich Evans, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A family has lost a 12-year-old boy in an appalling incident and our thoughts remain with them.

We are offering them support at this most dreadful of times, and we're keeping them informed as our work to trace those responsible goes on.

"We'd like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our enquiries are progressing.

"But we'd again appeal for those involved, or anyone who knows them, to search their consciences, do the right thing, and tell us what you know."

