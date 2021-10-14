Police hunt fake cops with handcuffs & batons who demanded to search woman's home

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after footage emerged of two men dressed up as police, carrying handcuffs and batons, who tried to enter a home in east London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called on Tuesday October 12 at 6.51pm to a block of flats in Barking.

A woman told them two men “in crude uniform including caps, harnesses and 'asps' (batons)” had tried to get inside to search the property.

The men were initially allowed inside but residents got suspicious and demanded to see ID, which the men couldn’t produce.

Police are hunting two fake police officers who tried to gain access to a property. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A woman can be heard in the clip demanding to see ID but the pair refuse to hand any over.

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured. Picture: Twitter

The woman shouts: “show me your face” and “you come to my house, show me your ID” before one of the men appeared to lash out at her phone.

Both of the men attempted to force their way into the flat using extendable batons.

The two men were challenged by residents and eventually left the property. Picture: Twitter

The men then leave the property, with one apparently trying to talk into his ‘radio’ saying “bring some more in here they are aggressive”.

She added: “Stop hiding your face if you’re the police. What is your reason to come in this house?”

One person posted on social media: "Oh my God... they don't look like cops.. these guys need to be caught"

Another wrote: "I bet a lot of people would just let a stranger into their home if they had a police uniform on."

Another added: "This could've ended badly for a vulnerable person. Keep vigilant especially for older members of your community."

The Met police said in a statement: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media filmed in east London appearing to show two men impersonating police officers.

“Police were called at 18:51hrs on Tuesday, 12 October to a residential block in The Shaftesburys, Barking IG11.

“A woman reported that two men had attended her address. They were claiming to be police officers and were dressed in crude uniform including caps, harnesses and 'asps' (batons) and said they were there to search the property.

“They were initially allowed in before the residents became suspicious and asked to see their identification, which they could not produce.

“Upon being further challenged the suspects left the address. They were followed and fled in the direction of Abbey Road.

“Officers attended and conducted an area search but the males could not be located.

“It is not believed that anything was stolen from the address and there were no reports of any physical injuries.

“An investigation is ongoing. There have been no arrests at this time.”

Police also issued guidance on checking the identity of a police officer as fears are heightened in the wake of killer cop Wayne Couzens being found guilty of the murder of Sarah Everard.

Scotland Yard said: "Unfortunately, there have been occasions when fraudsters have posed as police officers, both in person and on the phone, to trick people into giving them personal information and defraud them of money.

"If one of our officers contacts you in person, they'll show you their police warrant card. This is proof of their identity and authority.

"Remember if you're unsure about whether the person you're dealing with is a genuine police officer – stop – and call us on 101 to check their identity.

"In an emergency always call 999."

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured and ask anyone who has information that could help to call 101 ref CAD 6640/12 Oct.