Police hunt fake cops with handcuffs & batons who demanded to search woman's home

14 October 2021, 14:57 | Updated: 14 October 2021, 15:21

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after footage emerged of two men dressed up as police, carrying handcuffs and batons, who tried to enter a home in east London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called on Tuesday October 12 at 6.51pm to a block of flats in Barking.

A woman told them two men “in crude uniform including caps, harnesses and 'asps' (batons)” had tried to get inside to search the property.

The men were initially allowed inside but residents got suspicious and demanded to see ID, which the men couldn’t produce.

Police are hunting two fake police officers who tried to gain access to a property
Police are hunting two fake police officers who tried to gain access to a property. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A woman can be heard in the clip demanding to see ID but the pair refuse to hand any over.

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured
Police would like to speak to the two men pictured. Picture: Twitter

The woman shouts: “show me your face” and “you come to my house, show me your ID” before one of the men appeared to lash out at her phone.

Both of the men attempted to force their way into the flat using extendable batons.

The two men were challenged by residents and eventually left the property
The two men were challenged by residents and eventually left the property. Picture: Twitter

The men then leave the property, with one apparently trying to talk into his ‘radio’ saying “bring some more in here they are aggressive”.

She added: “Stop hiding your face if you’re the police. What is your reason to come in this house?”

One person posted on social media: "Oh my God... they don't look like cops.. these guys need to be caught"

Another wrote: "I bet a lot of people would just let a stranger into their home if they had a police uniform on."

Another added: "This could've ended badly for a vulnerable person. Keep vigilant especially for older members of your community."

The Met police said in a statement: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media filmed in east London appearing to show two men impersonating police officers.

“Police were called at 18:51hrs on Tuesday, 12 October to a residential block in The Shaftesburys, Barking IG11.

“A woman reported that two men had attended her address. They were claiming to be police officers and were dressed in crude uniform including caps, harnesses and 'asps' (batons) and said they were there to search the property.

“They were initially allowed in before the residents became suspicious and asked to see their identification, which they could not produce.

“Upon being further challenged the suspects left the address. They were followed and fled in the direction of Abbey Road.

“Officers attended and conducted an area search but the males could not be located.

“It is not believed that anything was stolen from the address and there were no reports of any physical injuries.

“An investigation is ongoing. There have been no arrests at this time.”

Police also issued guidance on checking the identity of a police officer as fears are heightened in the wake of killer cop Wayne Couzens being found guilty of the murder of Sarah Everard.

Scotland Yard said: "Unfortunately, there have been occasions when fraudsters have posed as police officers, both in person and on the phone, to trick people into giving them personal information and defraud them of money.

"If one of our officers contacts you in person, they'll show you their police warrant card. This is proof of their identity and authority.

"Remember if you're unsure about whether the person you're dealing with is a genuine police officer – stop – and call us on 101 to check their identity.

"In an emergency always call 999."

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured and ask anyone who has information that could help to call 101 ref CAD 6640/12 Oct.

Supermarkets accused of 'disguising' poorly-stocked shelves amid supply shortage

Supermarkets accused of 'disguising' poorly-stocked shelves amid supply shortage

Breaking
Police boss who said women need to be 'streetwise' in wake of Sarah Everard's murder quits

Police boss who said women need to be ‘streetwise’ in wake of Sarah Everard’s murder quits

Officers arrested the suspect after 30 minutes

Norway bow and arrow attack 'appears to be act of terror' as five killed

'Don't Be that Guy': New police campaign tackles sex crimes

'Don't Be that Guy': New police campaign tackles sex crimes

'Focus on saving the planet': Prince William launches attack on space tourism

'Focus on saving the planet': Prince William launches attack on space tourism

Christmas shortage fears: Sunak 'confident' UK will not run out of presents

Christmas shortage fears: Sunak 'confident' UK will not run out of presents

Eco protesters to suspend blocking roads after drivers fight back

Eco protesters to suspend blocking roads after drivers fight back

London's Night Tube will return next month, Sadiq Khan confirms

London's Night Tube will return next month, Sadiq Khan confirms

Now 'grinch' Khan blames steward shortage for cancelling London NYE fireworks

Now 'grinch' Khan blames steward shortage for cancelling London NYE fireworks

Sajid Javid has criticised Sadiq Khan

'I can't understand it': Sajid Javid blasts Khan's London fireworks cancellation

Husseini will spend longer behind bars

Subway sex offender who targeted pregnant woman gets jail time extended

UK shutdown warning: Industry 'could stop' in winter cold snap as gas prices soar

UK shutdown warning: Industry 'could stop' in winter cold snap as gas prices soar

Call the GP and demand to see them face-to-face: Shake-up to slash phone appointments

Call the GP and demand to see them face-to-face: Shake-up to slash phone appointments

Police in Florida arrested the man on Tuesday

Man arrested after toddler found gun and shot mother dead during work Zoom call

Police officers cordon off the scene in Kongsberg

Five people killed after man goes on bow and arrow rampage in Norwegian town

Twickenham stabbing victim named as Afghan refugee, 18

Twickenham stabbing victim named as Afghan refugee, 18

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis
Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks
Billy Hood has been jailed for 25 years

London football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over cannabis oil found in car
Blue Origin Launch.

Lift off! William Shatner soars into orbit on Blue Origin rocket
Watch: William Shatner blasts off into space

Watch: William Shatner blasts off into space

NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

Sarah Everard: All police forces to review allegations of violence against serving officers

Sarah Everard: All police forces to review allegations of violence against serving officers
Chris Eubank's Louis Vuitton bag mugged by 'Britain's most brazen' thief

Chris Eubank's Louis Vuitton bag mugged by 'Britain's most brazen' thief
'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks

'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks
Dominic Cummings: PM didn't understand Brexit agreement when he signed it

Dominic Cummings: PM didn't understand Brexit agreement when he signed it

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
What time is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement today and what will he say?

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations
Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'
NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

