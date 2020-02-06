Police hunt 'vicious' gang who slashed tourist's arm to steal £115,000 watch

Police are hunting three men who "viciously" slashed a tourist's arm in Mayfair before stealing his £115,000 watch.

Bo Khan, a 55-year-old property developer from Manchester, was stabbed in broad daylight while visiting London's Berkeley Square on 9 June last year.

He said the attack was done with "military precision" as the gang ripped the luxury Breguet Tourbillon watch from his wrist.

All three men were seen fleeing on foot following the attack. Picture: Met Police

"They ran from behind, one grabbed my arm, stabbed me in the elbow and dragged me to the ground by the wrist and another grabbed my watch," he told MailOnline.

"They slashed my arm to cut tendons and paralyse me ... I tried to jump in a taxi but the driver locked the doors and wouldn’t let me in," he added.

A black Audi pulled over to help Mr Khan chase down the vicious thugs. He jumped out the car to pursue them on foot before they managed to get away.

The three men are said to be in their 30s. Picture: Met Police

The attack took place at around 3:30 pm, leaving the property developer with a deep stab wound to his left arm.

Metropolitan Police officers said the three men - all in their 30s, of Mediterranean appearance and medium build - fled in the direction of Park Lane.

Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to trace in connection with the attack.

The men wanted in connection with the attack are described as being of Mediterranean appearance. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Eve Kelly said: "This violent robbery was committed in broad daylight, and it appears that the victim was specifically targeted for his watch.

"He and his wife were left shaken, and have since received counselling to help deal with the impact of this robbery."

No arrests have yet been made.

The gang slashed Mr Khan's arm and ripped his watch from his wrist. Picture: Met Police

Last year's attack took place just a mile away from where 20-year-old student Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi was stabbed to death in another attempted robbery of an expensive watch on 5 December.

The Omani politics and economics student was targeted near the department store Harrods in Knightsbridge.

Badir Rahim Alnazi, of Beaconsfield Road, Brent, north-west London, 23, has been charged with murder, attempted robbery and possession of a blade in relation to the attack.

Anyone with information on the 9 June attack is asked to call officers on 020 7321 7581 or 101. Otherwise, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.