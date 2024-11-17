Police hunt husband of Harshita Brella, 24, after her body was found in car boot in Ilford

Police are hunting Pankaj Lamba (left), the husband of Harshita Brella (right), 24, after her body was found in a car boot in Ilford earlier this week. Picture: Alamy/Police Issue

By Shannon Cook

Police are hunting Pankaj Lamba, the husband of Harshita Brella, 24, after her body was found in a car boot in Ilford earlier this week.

Chief Inspector Paul Cash of Northamptonshire Police confirmed on Sunday that Harshita had been killed after a forensic postmortem which took place on Friday.

They are now searching for Lamba who is believed to have fled the country - as part of an international manhunt.

CI Cash added in a press conference: "I urge anyone listening to or reading this statement, that if you saw anything suspicious in the past week or have any information, no matter how small, please contact us.

Pankaj Lamba is believed to have fled the country. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

"Inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband Pankaj Lamba.

"We suspect Lamba transported Harshita's body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country."

Police issued CCTV photos of the suspect as they provided an update into the murder probe.

Reports on Sunday claimed that Brella was made the subject of a domestic violence protection order two months ago.

The Northants Telegraph reported she was previously the victim of domestic violence was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates Court in early September.

Police issued CCTV photos of the suspect as they provided an update into the murder probe. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Northamptonshire Police received a call on Wednesday November 13 from someone express concern for Harshita's welfare.

Her body was found on Brisbane Road in Ilford, east London in a car boot.

Access to the park near where the woman's body was found has reportedly been closed off.

A forensic tent is thought to have been placed over the vehicle, according to reports from locals.

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in a car boot earlier this week. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Police have closed off the park nearby where the woman's body was found, according to locals. Picture: Alamy

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police and the Metropolitan Police have launched a murder inquiry after finding her body.

On Saturday, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), said: “First of all, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved Harshita Brella.

“She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.

“Detectives from EMSOU and Northamptonshire Police are working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind her death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place.”

DCI Campbell appealed to anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward. receiving it all.”