Police 'keen' to speak to parents who 'are aware of their children being offered cash by stranger to kick him in the groin'

The incident occurred on Vulcan Close in Fearnhead. Picture: Google Maps

By EJ Ward

Police are appealing for information after two young school boys were approached by a man in Warrington who requested they "kick him in the groin" for cash.

The bizarre incident happened in Warrington on Friday (July 28). Officers say the same man had approached the two boys, who are under the age of ten, four days earlier.

On that occasion - at about midday on Monday, July 24 - the boys were given a large amount of cash after being approached by the man at a subway near to Vulcan Close.

Cheshire police are now appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

The man is described as white, approximately 60 years old, with grey, short, straight hair, and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and jeans. His vehicle has been described as a large black vehicle.

The disturbing incident took place at a subway that leads from Vulcan Close area. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Constable Danielle Taylor said: "The behaviour of this male is concerning, and enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident.

"Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a male matching this description in the area described.

"The same goes for anyone who is aware of their child being offered money by a stranger.

"If you have any information, please contact Cheshire Police on 101, or through our website, and quote IML-1607321."