Police hunt mugger after girl, 12, robbed at knifepoint in Camden

Police want to trace this individual after a girl, 12, was mugged. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a mugger who robbed a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in Camden.

The girl was walking home along Hampstead road on Tuesday July 11 at around 8.30pm.

Police said she was approached by two teenage boys. One of them threatened her with a knife and demanded she hand over her phone and give him the password.

She handed it over and told them the password, and the pair let her go and she ran away.

The suspects were spotted on CCTV a short time later, walking down the road and looking at the girl’s stolen phone.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

They are still hunting another suspect.

Sergeant Max Pennington, from local policing team in Camden, said: "We have made good progress with out investigation, however we are still keen to identify the other person involved.

"This was a terrifying robbery which took place in broad daylight and we think there will be people who witnessed the incident or recognise the man pictured who can help us to find him and we would urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD7601/11Jul. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.