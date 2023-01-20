Police hunt 'night flasher' who exposed himself to elderly women through their letterboxes

Detectives are appealing for information following a series of incidents of indecent exposure in east London. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Police are searching for a 'night flasher' targeting elderly women in their homes in east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man exposed himself to elderly women through their letterboxes in the late evening of January 3, through to the following morning.

The first incident occurred at around 10.15pm in North Dagenham before he then exposed himself in the same way to another elderly woman on Mayesbrook Road in Dagenham at about 11:05pm.

It is believed he committed other offences that night of the same nature, also in the Dagenham area, police said.

He is also believed to have been looking through windows, knocking on doors, and acting suspiciously on Lilliechurch Road.

The man wore dark clothing and a black crash helmet during all the incidents and was riding a dark coloured motorbike or moped.

Read more: 'I will win back your trust': Met chief vows to turn around scandal-struck force with nine point plan

Read more: Terror police arrest man, 27, after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital

Detective Constable Sky Mulvey, from the East Area Command Unit, said: “These incidents were very distressing for the victims and we are determined to swiftly bring the person responsible to justice.

“We are extremely keen to get any information, CCTV or door cam/doorbell footage in connection with the incidents.

"If you know who this man is, please contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with any information has been urged to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

Please quote reference CAD 4471/04JAN.To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.