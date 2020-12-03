Police hunt person in 'manga outfit' after racist graffiti daubed on school

Police want to speak to this person. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police have launched a manhunt after racist graffiti was sprayed onto the side of a school in north London.

A CCTV image has been released by the Metropolitan Police of a person wearing what appears to be a “manga” outfit after the incident in Camden.

The person’s face is completely covered in the image.

Officers would like to speak to the person as part of their investigation, and have appealed to the public for more information.

The incident happened in Adelaide Road between 7.10pm and 7.45pm on October 18.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting CAD 3694/271NOV2020 or by calling Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.