Police hunt for self-proclaimed ‘rich kid of Instagram’ after breach of bail for fraud charge

Jack Watkin, 25, claimed on social media in 2016 to own a £1.7 million fleet of expensive cars. Picture: Cheshire Police & Alamy

By Will Conroy

Jack Watkin, 25, claimed on social media in 2016 to own a £1.7 million fleet of expensive cars and to have access to his father’s private jet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cheshire Constabulary has now appealed for the public’s help to find him after he allegedly breached his bail conditions for a recent charge of fraud.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police are appealing for information from the public to help trace a wanted man from Alderley Edge.

“Jack Watkin is wanted on breach of bail conditions. The 25 year-old is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

“Mr Watkin resides in Alderley Edge, but is known to visit London on a regular basis.”

Cheshire Constabulary has now appealed for the public’s help to find him. Picture: Cheshire Police

Watkin has previously boasted of a car collection that included a Rolls Royce, a Bentley, two Mercedes, a Range Rover and a Porsche.

He also claimed in 2016 that his family’s wealth had earned them the nickname, “the British Kardashians”.

Read more: Woman who murdered parents hid mother’s body in wardrobe and father’s in ‘makeshift tomb’ for four years

Read more: Met police probe 40 new rape and sexual assault allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed

In an interview he gave when he was 17, Watkin said: “I know my life is different to other teenagers because I’m very blessed. I don’t have to worry about jobs and I have unlimited funds.

“But my life is not easy. My dad has worked very hard to make sure I can have all these nice things.”