Police hunt serial knife attacker who has been stabbing people at random on the streets of London

9 July 2024, 15:46 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 15:47

Police are hunting a knifeman after a spate of random attacks
Police are hunting a knifeman after a spate of random attacks. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a knifeman who has stabbed four different men at random in a series of unprovoked attacks on the streets of London.

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of the suspected knifeman - after several victims were left with "significant injuries".

In the first attack, a 42-year-old man was left with knife injuries to his ear when he was attacked in Glencoe Road, Hayes, at about 9.30am on Wednesday July 3.

The suspect was described as a muscular black man, about 35 years old with straight dark hair and wearing dark clothes.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace
Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Four days later on July 7, another man, aged 41, was attacked by a man wearing a hoodie and white gloves at about 10am near a bus stop also in Glencoe Road, Hayes, causing him multiple cuts to his face and neck.

Later, at 10pm on the same day in Friar Road, Hayes, a man wearing a hoodie, white T-shirt and dark trousers slashed a 57-year-old in the face with a knife.

The following day at about 3.10am, a 47-year-old man was attacked in Yeading Lane, Hayes, by a suspect wearing black clothing and a puffer jacket, causing injury to the victim's eye.

Detective Chief Inspector Garth Hall said: "We are very concerned about these attacks, which have left four men with significant injuries.

"It is clear we need to catch the man responsible as soon as possible. I would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured to contact police immediately.

"I understand there will be concern in the community about these incidents and so we have increased resources and patrols in the Hayes area to provide reassurance."

Anyone with information or who recognises the suspect can call police on 101, quoting CAD 2585/03Jul, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

