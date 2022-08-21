Police hunt two men after girl, 12, left fighting for her life following Bentley crash

The car crash happened on Colney Hatch Lane in Barnet. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Police are hunting for two men after a 12-year-old girl was left with life-threatening injuries following a car crash.

Officers were called to the collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental on Colney Hatch Lane, Barnet, at 10.12pm on Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl in the Astra suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a life-threatening condition.

Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

The occupants of the Bentley, thought to have been two males, both left the scene of the crash on foot before police arrived.

Police say the car had not been reported as lost or stolen.

Detectives from the serious collision investigation unit are appealing for any witnesses, and anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage.

Anyone with informations is urged to contact police by calling 101 and providing reference number CAD 7888 20AUG22.