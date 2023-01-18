Police hunting two suspects after man, 18, dies after stabbing on busy street in Ipswich

Police are hunting for two male suspects after a man, 18, was stabbed to death on a busy town centre street in Ipswich. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Police are hunting for two male suspects after a man, 18, died following a stabbing on a busy town centre street in Ipswich.

Police were called to Westgate Street in Ipswich at 3.35pm yesterday to reports that a man had been stabbed.

'Numerous' police units, including armed officers and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, were immediately sent to search the local area for the suspects, Suffolk Police said.

The force said it was looking for two men believed to be involved in the assault who were seen to leave the scene.

One suspect headed towards Providence Street and the other was seen to going towards the Cornhill.

A section of Westgate Street remains closed off around the crime scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick said: "This was a brazen attack in the town centre which will have caused great distress to anyone who witnessed it.

"While inquiries are at an early stage, we believe this to be a targeted attack

"There will be an increased police presence in Ipswich [on Tuesday] and over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and businesses.

"We know that many people would have witnessed this attack and we urge you to make contact with us."

A Section 60 Authority was implemented at 4.59pm on Tuesday for a period of 24-hours which officers with additional powers to stop and search.

Section 60 authorisations are different to normal stop and search they gives officers the power to search people without reasonable grounds.

This can only happen in a defined area and for a limited amount of time when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons are involved.

The force is urging anyone with information or who was in the area at the time of the stabbing to contact them.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference: CAD 245 of 17 January.

Website – https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Phone – Call 101

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.