Police break up 50-person party in soundproofed room with DJ and disco lights

19 February 2021, 19:55 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 19:56

By Megan White

Police in the West Midlands broke up an illegal 50-person party taking place in a soundproofed room with a DJ, disco lights and Class A drugs.

Officers were tipped off about the bash by a member of the public, who had noticed taxis bringing around a dozen guests to the venue above shops on Erdington High Street on Thursday night.

Around 50 people were discovered at the event and fined, while the suspected organiser was arrested after refusing to give their details.

They could now face a fine of £10,000 under coronavirus legislation.

Read more: UK's Covid R number drops slightly to between 0.6 and 0.9

Meanwhile, officers responded to reports of a house party in Kings Norton at around 12.30am today after flashing lights and loud music were coming from inside.

Police said the lights were turned off once those inside realised they had arrived, and a woman came to the door in a dressing gown in an apparent bid to make the officers think all was quiet.

After being questioned as to why she was wearing jewellery and fake lashes to bed, she let officers inside the flat − where they had been told a party was being streamed live on Instagram.

Some guests were allowed to leave but three people were arrested after two officers were assaulted.

West Midlands Police said this weekend, officers will be on dedicated patrols responding to people’s reports of coronavirus law breaches.

They will continue to use the approach of engaging and educating people before issuing fines, which range from £200 to £10,000.

ACC Chris Todd said: “Our officers don’t get any enjoyment out of spoiling people’s fun.

"They are simply trying to keep people safe and reduce the spread of the virus.

"Where one person might be asymptomatic with the virus, the next might become seriously ill or worse.

"People who go to these events need to know that they could be spreading the disease without knowing it, or even picking it up while they are out and then bringing it home to loved ones.

"These breaches are likely to prolong the duration of this pandemic for everyone.

"Most people are doing their bit, and we are grateful to them for making our jobs easier and saving lives."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nasa's Mars Perseverance rover has sent this fascinating colour image from the planet's surface

Nasa's Mars Perseverance rover sends fascinating first colour images to Earth
No traces of Covid-19 were found on a busy London Underground route

No traces of Covid-19 found on London's tubes or buses

This undated image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum speaking into a mobile phone camera

Princess Latifa 'being cared for at home' after fears for her safety says Dubai royal family
Cocaine worth up to £184m was seized after being imported from Colombia in a shipment of bananas

Cocaine haul worth up to £184 million found in banana shipment
Prince Markie Dee

Fat Boys member Prince Markie Dee dies at 52

Heavy rain is expected to batter the west coast of the UK this weekend

Weather warnings issued as Wales and Scotland brace for heavy rain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'History will come to judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'

'History will judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'
'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
James O'Brien reveals 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan

James O'Brien reveals the 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan
Ex-Uber driver celebrates Supreme Court victory over company

Ex-Uber driver's powerful reaction to Supreme Court victory over company
Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London