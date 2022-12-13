Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Police in urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 15, who vanished from Essex three weeks ago
13 December 2022, 13:47 | Updated: 13 December 2022, 13:53
Police are urgently searching for a missing 15-year-old who vanished from Essex almost a month ago.
Kimberley was last seen on November 19 in Harlow, Essex, and is said to have links with several parts of the country including Newham, Brent, Merton, Ealing, Hayes, Harlow and High Wycombe.
Officers are concerned about her whereabouts, and are currently exploring several lines of enquiry.
The Metropolitan Police, who are leading the investigation, are appealing to the public for information.
A spokesperson for the Met Police, who are leading the search, said: 'Public appeals are dependent on the information available to police and whether they believe this could assist in attempts to find the missing person. Each instance is looked at on its own merits.'
We need your help to locate Kimberley, 15, who has been missing since 19 Nov from #Essex. Links to #Newham #Brent #Merton #Ealing #Hayes #Harlow #HighWycombe. If seen please call police on 101 quote ref 22MIS041542 @EssexPoliceUK @ThamesVP pic.twitter.com/lipg9yV5PE— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 12, 2022
If you have seen Kimberley, contact Metropolitan Police by calling 101 and using reference 22MIS041542. In an emergency, call 999.