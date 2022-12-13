Police in urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 15, who vanished from Essex three weeks ago

Kimberley was last seen on November 19 in Harlow, Essex, and is said to have links with several parts of the country including Newham, Brent, Merton, Ealing, Hayes, Harlow and High Wycombe. Picture: Met Police / Kensington & Chelsea Police

By Chris Samuel

Police are urgently searching for a missing 15-year-old who vanished from Essex almost a month ago.

Officers are concerned about her whereabouts, and are currently exploring several lines of enquiry.

The Metropolitan Police, who are leading the investigation, are appealing to the public for information. Picture: Met Police

A spokesperson for the Met Police, who are leading the search, said: 'Public appeals are dependent on the information available to police and whether they believe this could assist in attempts to find the missing person. Each instance is looked at on its own merits.'

If you have seen Kimberley, contact Metropolitan Police by calling 101 and using reference 22MIS041542. In an emergency, call 999.