Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine storage plant in Wrexham evacuated due to 'suspicious package'

By Nick Hardinges

An Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine storage plant in Wrexham has been partially evacuated after receiving a "suspicious package".

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident at the industrial estate where doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are produced and stored.

Bomb disposal teams have been spotted at the site, which was partially evacuated after it received a suspicious package.

Wockhardt, the pharmaceutical company whic manages the estate, said the package was received on Wednesday morning.

Downing Street is being kept up to date on developments, a No10 spokesman said.

The firm said in a statement: "Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site.

The factory in Wrexham received a suspicious package on Wednesday morning. Picture: Twitter: @markevs79

Police arrived at the factory on Wednesday morning. Picture: Pauline Salisbury

"All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged.

"Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation.

"The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance."

North Wales Police has said a cordon is currently in place and that people should stay away from the site.

The force: "We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate.

"The roads are currently closed and we would ask the public to avoid the area until further notice."

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

This is a really bad sign.



This “fill and finish” facility must become as protected as any important landmark or nuclear power plant.



It is absolutely critical to the U.K. #vaccine rollout and will be the subject of more of these scares. https://t.co/cf7SDLVRv4 — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) January 27, 2021

It is unclear whether the incident will affect the production of vaccines.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted: "We are working with local police and the military to find out more about this incident.

"Thank you to the security personnel who are on-site to protect lives and ensure the safety of our vaccine supply. This highlights the vital role they play in keeping us all safe. Diolch."

Last week, emergency teams were called out to protect supplies of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine following flooding at the industrial estate.

All "necessary precautions" were taken to prevent disruption to the manufacture of the jab, a Wockhardt spokeswoman said at the time.

This story is being updated...