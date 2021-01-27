Breaking News

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine storage plant in Wrexham evacuated due to 'suspicious package'

27 January 2021, 13:19 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 15:40

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

An Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine storage plant in Wrexham has been partially evacuated after receiving a "suspicious package".

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident at the industrial estate where doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are produced and stored.

Bomb disposal teams have been spotted at the site, which was partially evacuated after it received a suspicious package.

Wockhardt, the pharmaceutical company whic manages the estate, said the package was received on Wednesday morning.

Downing Street is being kept up to date on developments, a No10 spokesman said.

The firm said in a statement: "Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site.

The factory in Wrexham received a suspicious package on Wednesday morning
The factory in Wrexham received a suspicious package on Wednesday morning. Picture: Twitter: @markevs79
Police arrived at the factory on Wednesday morning
Police arrived at the factory on Wednesday morning. Picture: Pauline Salisbury

"All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged.

"Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation.

"The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance."

North Wales Police has said a cordon is currently in place and that people should stay away from the site.

The force: "We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate.

"The roads are currently closed and we would ask the public to avoid the area until further notice."

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

It is unclear whether the incident will affect the production of vaccines.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted: "We are working with local police and the military to find out more about this incident.

"Thank you to the security personnel who are on-site to protect lives and ensure the safety of our vaccine supply. This highlights the vital role they play in keeping us all safe. Diolch."

Last week, emergency teams were called out to protect supplies of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine following flooding at the industrial estate.

All "necessary precautions" were taken to prevent disruption to the manufacture of the jab, a Wockhardt spokeswoman said at the time.

This story is being updated...

The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Boris Johnson announced the reopening of schools will only begin on the 8th March at the earliest.

The railway tracks leading to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Poland

Roadblock amid Netherlands curfew

Boeing 737 Max

A closed vaccine hub in New York

Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality'

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

The hotel chain owner was speaking to LBC

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grieving son calls for public inquiry into Government's 'terrible' handling of Covid

