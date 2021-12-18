Flares thrown and police officers injured in violent clashes with anti-vaccine protesters

Several police officers have been injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Several police officers have been injured during anti-vaccine protests in Parliament Square, the Met Police has said.

The Met said "a number of officers" had been injured in clashes between police and anti-vaccine protesters in central London on Saturday.

In a statement, the force said protesters gathered in the vicinity of Downing Street and threw "projectiles, including beer cans and a flare" at officers.

Thousands of people gathered in the vicinity of Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

The Met added officers on Whitehall were "subjected to abuse and physical violence" as they tried to contain crowds.

"There is a significant police presence in the area as officers continue to respond to any outbreaks of disorder," said the force.

"At this stage, there have been no arrests."

The protest has been going on for much of the day.

Just after midday demonstrators attempted to stop a group of officers who were escorting a police motorcyclist through a crowd of people in a road, the Met said, resulting in some officers suffering "minor injuries".

Police have fought to contain crowds. Picture: Alamy

Shortly before 3pm, protesters who had made their way to Regent Street egged a shop and "began directing abuse" towards staff and customers inside.

The Met said officers quickly intervened and no injuries were reported.

This story is being updated.