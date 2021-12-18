Flares thrown and police officers injured in violent clashes with anti-vaccine protesters

18 December 2021, 17:45

Several police officers have been injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London
Several police officers have been injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Several police officers have been injured during anti-vaccine protests in Parliament Square, the Met Police has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met said "a number of officers" had been injured in clashes between police and anti-vaccine protesters in central London on Saturday.

In a statement, the force said protesters gathered in the vicinity of Downing Street and threw "projectiles, including beer cans and a flare" at officers.

Read more: Major incident declared in London as 'worrying' number of frontline staff have Omicron

Read more: Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn

Thousands of people gathered in the vicinity of Downing Street
Thousands of people gathered in the vicinity of Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

The Met added officers on Whitehall were "subjected to abuse and physical violence" as they tried to contain crowds.

"There is a significant police presence in the area as officers continue to respond to any outbreaks of disorder," said the force.

"At this stage, there have been no arrests."

The protest has been going on for much of the day.

Just after midday demonstrators attempted to stop a group of officers who were escorting a police motorcyclist through a crowd of people in a road, the Met said, resulting in some officers suffering "minor injuries".

Read more: Pressure piles on PM as Simon Case quits No10 Xmas party probe after 'event in his office'

Read more: 'Another family is grieving before Christmas': Murder probe after London stabbing

Police have fought to contain crowds
Police have fought to contain crowds. Picture: Alamy

Shortly before 3pm, protesters who had made their way to Regent Street egged a shop and "began directing abuse" towards staff and customers inside.

The Met said officers quickly intervened and no injuries were reported.

This story is being updated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London because of a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus

Major incident declared in London as 'worrying' number of frontline staff have Omicron

Sage scientists have warned hospital admissions could soar to 3,000 per day.

Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn

Joe Biden's plans to make vaccines compulsory for staff at large businesses will come into effect.

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate reinstated for large US businesses

Sir Rod Stewart has pleaded guilty to battery.

Sir Rod Stewart and son Sean plead guilty to battery after New Year's Eve fight

Dalton Hoath voiced his devastation following the deaths of sons Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three.

Dad of four 'caring' boys killed in London house fire says family is 'utterly devastated'

The stabbing happened outside a barber's in Packham Rye

'Another family is grieving before Christmas': Murder probe after London stabbing

Al Jayoosi was given a suspended jail term

Man who wore t-shirts with terror group logos on given suspended jail term

Michael Martin: 'We are going to see a massive rise in infections.'

Ireland imposes curfew on bars and restaurants – 'We have to slow Omicron'

The fatal fire broke out at a property in Reading

Man charged with murder and arson after Reading fire leaves one dead and two missing

Sadiq Khan said TfL is 'having to plan on the basis of a managed decline of the capital’s public transport network'.

Crisis-hit TfL gets seven weeks' more funding – as Khan accuses govt of 'managed decline'

An officer has been sacked after sending the 'P***' word to a colleague

Met Police officer sacked for using 'P***' slur when talking about living in London

Simon Case has stepped down from the inquiry he was leading.

Pressure piles on PM as Simon Case quits No10 Xmas party probe after 'event in his office'

Star Hobson died aged just one year old

Star Hobson's dad 'will never recover from the cruel way she was taken from me'

A new Imperial College London has highlighted the importance of boosters against the Omicron Covid variant.

Boosters 'critical' against Omicron – but new jab may be needed in future

Rail fares will rise by 3.8% in March next year the DfT has confirmed

Rail fare rise branded "brutal rip off" as passengers face £200 hike to season tickets

The UK could be set for a white Christmas as the Met Office say snow is possible over the festive period

White Xmas on the cards for the UK as the Met Office issue warning for freezing fog

Weather

Latest News

See more Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, sits at the defence table (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Lawyers in Ghislaine Maxwell case argue over jury instructions
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wait for family as they walk from St Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, December 18 (Matt Rourke/PA)

Joe Biden marks 49th anniversary of car crash that killed wife and daughter
Pakistan Blast

Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistani city

Philippines Asia Storm

31 dead after typhoon brings widespread destruction in Philippines
Japan Fire

Police search house of man linked to fire that killed 24 in Osaka building
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell tells judge she will not give evidence as defence rests case
Superman

Rare Superman comic book fetches stellar price at auction

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial

Epstein’s ex-girlfriend gives evidence at Maxwell sex trafficking trial
Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart and son plead guilty in US hotel assault case

Confederate Monuments Richmond

‘1887 time capsule found’ in base of controversial General Lee statue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'
'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses
LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win
Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains
North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'
Christmas on fire: Tree seller says he'll likely 'burn' stock due to fall in shoppers

Christmas on fire: Tree seller says he'll likely 'burn' stock due to fall in shoppers
Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold
Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican
'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police