Police investigate after video of woman racially abusing doorman goes viral

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A criminal investigation has been launched after a video of a woman racially abusing a doorman went viral.

West Midlands Police said they are aware of the "awful" incident after footage emerged "showing a woman directing racist abuse at a member of door staff" in Birmingham's popular Broad Street nightclub district over the weekend.

The force added: "We are investigating."

In the 25-second clip, which has been shared widely on social media, a woman can be heard directing foul-mouthed abuse at a member of door staff.

The bouncer, who can be seen speaking calmly to the woman throughout, is then shoved in the back by her as he turns away.

The incident ends with her walking away, swearing in the bouncer's direction and using racist language, while members of the public look on.

Police described the incident as "awful". Picture: Facebook

In a statement, Chief Inspector James Spencer said: "We're aware of a video showing a woman directing racist abuse at a member of door staff in Broad Street over the weekend.

"It's been crimed as a racially aggravated harassment offence and we are investigating.

"It's an awful incident and people are understandably disgusted.

"We are prioritising the investigation.

"Officers have been working hard with local businesses to make the city a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

"Racist behaviour is completely unacceptable."