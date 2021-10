Police investigate 'I will kill you' threat written in toothpaste

Police want to speak to these two men. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating a death threat written in toothpaste on a man's bathroom mirror.

Officers said the 23-year-old found the words "I will kill you" on the mirror along with a smiley face, also in toothpaste, on a glass shower screen.

Pictures of two men police want to speak to over the incident - which happened at a flat in Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham on October 10 - have been released.

Pc Ryan Horvath, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It is unacceptable that anyone should be threatened in this way.

"The impact of such threats can be profound and that is why we are taking this report extremely seriously."

Police want anyone who recognises the two men to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 238 of 10 October 2021.