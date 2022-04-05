Police investigate spate of mystery meat attacks after lamb chops stuffed into car exhaust

5 April 2022, 09:19

Police are investigating a spate of incidents where raw meat was thrown at two properties
Police are investigating a spate of incidents where raw meat was thrown at two properties. Picture: West Mercia Police

By Megan Hinton

Police are investigating a mystery spate of incidents after raw meat was stuffed into a car exhaust pipe and eggs were thrown at properties in West Mercia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers have appealed to the public for information as the strange attacks leave the force questioning whether the incidents have a sinister meaning behind them, or were carried out as a practical joke.

Lamb chops were stuffed into the exhaust pipe of one car, whilst raw chicken meat and eggs were thrown at two properties in Credenhill, Hereford, last Saturday night.

In a bid to solve the puzzling case, West Mercia Police have shared images of the attacks and have asked members of the public with information to come forward.

The attacks sparked anger online from local residents who are struggling to buy food amid the cost of living crisis.

One resident said: "Not only making a mess for people, what a waste of good food, when so many people in the world starving."

Another added: "What a total waste of good food! I eat meat and never waste because I think of that poor animal that was sacrificed!"

Eggs were also thrown at two properties during the attacks
Eggs were also thrown at two properties during the attacks. Picture: West Mercia Police

A police statement about the incident said: "We are investigating an incident in Credenhill Hereford.

"On the 02nd April at approximately 21:35 eggs and raw meat were thrown at a property in the area.

"The offender then proceeded to stuff lamb chops in to the exhaust pipe of a vehicle that was parked on the driveway.

"Another property nearby also had food thrown at it.

"If you have information about the incident please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00647_I_02042022 or contact us via 101.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

