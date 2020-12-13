Police drop investigation into Conservative MP arrested over rape accusation

13 December 2020, 10:05

The investigation into a Tory MP has now been dropped by police.
By Joe Cook

An investigation into a Conservative MP and ex-minister, who was arrested after a woman accused him of rape, sexual assault and coercive control, has reportedly been dropped by police.

The Metropolitan Police had said they received allegations on July 31 of sexual offences and assault relating to four separate incidents at addresses in London, including in Westminster, between July 2019 and January 2021.

A man was arrested on August 1 on suspicion of rape and was taken into custody at an east London police station before later being released on bail, the force added.

However, the police have reportedly now dropped the investigation as there was not enough evidence to take it forward.

A police spokesman, quoted in The Sunday Times, said: “Following a thorough investigation, and based on all evidence made available to officers, the decision was taken that the case did not meet the evidential test and no further action will be taken."

The spokesman added that the alleged victim has been made aware of the force's decision.

The man, who the paper reports has conducted parliamentary duties from home since his arrest, has been made aware of the police decision.

The alleged victim told the paper she intended to appeal against the decision under the Victims' Right to Review Scheme.

Numerous reports in the Sunday papers on August 2 said the allegations were raised with Tory Chief Whip Mark Spencer, and the complainant also spoke to him, but no action was taken.

According to the PA news agency, Mr Spencer is understood to have advised her to make a formal complaint to authorities who would be able to investigate the claims.

A spokesman for Mr Spencer said: "The Chief Whip takes all allegations of harassment and abuse extremely seriously and has strongly encouraged anybody who has approached him to contact the appropriate authorities, including Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, which can formally carry out independent and confidential investigations."

When reports first emerged of the arrest, Douglas Ross MP, who is now leader of the Scottish Conservatives, called the reported allegations against a former Tory minister "extremely serious".

Some Labour MPs criticised the Conservatives for not suspending the accused Tory MP, while police were investigating.

Speaking in August as word of the police investigation emerged, Shadow Safeguarding Minister Jess Philipps said: “In any organisation - especially one like Members of Parliament who every day work with vulnerable people, young activists, members of staff - in any other organisation, were this police investigation to be going on, somebody would be suspended while the investigation was taking place."

She added: "While pending a police investigation for a sexual crime, I think it is only right that the whip is withdrawn."

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously. As this matter is now in the hands of the police it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The investigation into the former minister came days after former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke was convicted at Southwark Crown Court in a separate case of sexually assaulting two women, one of whom was a parliamentary worker.

